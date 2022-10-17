Gift for Tite. Richarlison’s injury will take two weeks to heal. He will be in the Cup – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Lack of vacation, rest, in 2021.

On account of the Brazilian teams, main and Olympic.

This is the diagnosis of Tottenham’s summit and the English press for the injury to one of Richarlison’s calves, which could take him out of the World Cup.

It would be the CBF itself responsible for the exaggerated wear and tear for the fundamental player for Tite in Qatar.

The attacker’s problem would be linked to the fact that he had undergone an “insane” marathon. The player has not had a break after the 2020/2021 Premier League. He went straight to play in the Copa America and then the Japan Olympics.





On July 10, 2021, he was at Maracanã when Brazil lost the continental decision to Argentina. And, less than a month later, on August 7, Richarlison disputed and won the final of the Olympics.

To make matters worse, he played the entire season in Everton’s weak squad, who fought desperately to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

It was then sold to Tottenham.

Not without first playing games for the national team in the qualifiers and friendlies.

Even at the age of 25, he had a second strain in his left calf on Saturday. Muscle that is very activated because he is a sprinter and right-handed player for kicks.

Richarlison didn’t cry out of worry for nothing. In 2021, he had the same injury. On December 12, 2021, he stayed away from football for 27 days. And it took him a few games to get back to the same level he was before the injury.

The CBF contacted Tottenham’s medical department over the weekend to find out about the player’s actual medical conditions. And tranquility just arrived today.

Richarlison underwent imaging tests. The result brought relief, after great concern all weekend.





“It’s a shame because we’re talking about a player who delivers a lot of quality to us and at the same time is strong and improves our intensity”, said coach Antônio Conte, after Saturday’s match against Everton.

The player showed all his concern, in the interview he gave, Saturday. With teary eyes, he showed his fear of losing the World Cup.

“It’s hard to say, because it’s close to the realization of my dream. I’ve had an injury like this, similar, but I hope it can heal as soon as possible. Last time I stayed about two months there at Everton. I know it’s difficult. right now, but we’ll see. But even walking hurts”, he said sincerely.

“It’s all so close, it’s about a month to go. We’ve been getting ready, treating every day so that nothing serious can happen. Unfortunately, today I had this calf injury. that I can recover more”, he insisted, tensely, still on Saturday.

Exams released today, however, show that he will be “only” two weeks injured. And he will be recovered in time to go to the Cup.

The players called up will perform in Turin on November 14th. Hence, all the Richarlison tension.

Tottenham made a point of publicizing that he will be released to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

But the second injury to the same muscle group is a concern. Even more so in a competition as intense as it is short, which is the World Cup.

Richarlison, however, has nothing to complain about. He made a point of being at both the Copa America and the Olympics last year. And run out of vacation.

Nobody, however, is a machine.

Nor elite athletes, like the Brazilian.

Richarlison should be in the group that will dispute the Worlds.

But it will be a concern throughout the Cup…



