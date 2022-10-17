Globo narrator, Gustavo Villani regrets confusion after Vasco’s goal against Sport

O match between Sport and Vasco, played this Sunday by Série B of the Brazilian Championship, was taken by a real confusion in the final stretch of the second half, after the equal goal of the carioca team. Gustavo Villani, narrator of SporTV, condemned the unfortunate scenes that took over the match when the crowd invaded the field of Ilha do Retiro.

+ Web does not forgive Atlético-MG’s defeat to Flamengo’s reserve team; see the memes

– This episode was so beautiful, a Sunday of football, of decision, important teams, full stadium – said Villani, who praised the loyalty of the game until the penalty.

– Teams dignifying football, playing open, forward. Sport, with a beautiful fan party; Vasco — with all the limitations throughout the championship — insisted, tied the game. And the images are really very sad – he lamented.

Climate changed on Ilha do Retiro after Vasco’s equalizing goal (Daniel RAMALHO / VASCO)

The confusion started in the final stretch of the second half, when Raniel managed to score Cruz-Maltino’s equalizing goal in a penalty indicated by VAR, after the referee Raphael Claus ordered the play to continue. The home team’s fans, outraged by the scoring and the equalizing goal, in addition to a celebration by the striker, opened one of the gates and invaded the vicinity of the lawn.

The two teams compete directly for one of the access spots to Serie A: while Vasco is in fourth place, Sport occupies fifth place – just three points behind. After the confusion and about an hour of waiting, the referee decided to end the match, considering that the stadium was not safe.