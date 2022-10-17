Gloob ship will have the presence of DPA cast

Disclosure

O Gloob ship, the first themed cruise by a Brazilian brand of children’s entertainment, is ready to set sail on December 12th. And of course the Gloob cast wouldn’t be left out of this one! Nathália Costa, Pedro Motta, Cléo Faria, Ronaldo Reis, Samuel Minervino, Nicole Orsini and Anderson Lima, from DPA – Detetives do Prédio Azul, are confirmed presences. From Bugados, Gabriel Miller, Sienna Belle, Isabella Casarini, Ryancarlos de Oliveira and Vinícius Marinho will also be there. The kids will be able to meet their idols while enjoying the various activities that will be available on board.

During the three days of navigation, the little ones will be able to take pictures in spaces dedicated to Detectives of the Blue Building and Miraculous – The Adventures of Ladybug, with dolls of the characters. There will also be a very lively investigation during the trip. The porter Severino (Ronaldo Reis), from DPA, will spread clues around the ship daily, for the children to start unraveling a mystery that will be completely solved on the last day, on the main stage. And to relax, the Globoplay + Gloob Session will show children’s films at Teatro L’Avanguardia, with special appearances by the actors. Rolê Gloob fans will be able to participate in the competition on the high seas! The presenters Nicole Orsini and Pedro Motta will lead the games and challenges between the children, as well as in the most rolezeiro program on TV.

Another attraction of the Gloob Ship is the Miraculous World Game Show, which will test the knowledge and memory of fans of the heroes of Paris. The actors of DPA and Bugados will also answer questions from the public, tell about the backstage of the attractions and share unpublished stories about the seasons of the programs, during the Fan Moment. In Luz, Camêra, Ação!, and the cast of Bugados will also participate in an activity that will take children straight to the cinematic universe, by simulating the recording of an original scene from the series. And in the Vlog da Berê com Brisa, Nicole Orsini and Cléo Faria will teach the audience dances, spell songs, looks of the day and how to create your own catchphrase — the recipe for everyone to have a successful vlog!

The Gloob Ship will still have shows by Luccas Neto, Larissa Manoela, Melim, Vitor Kley and Sienna Belle. The cruise is one of the actions that celebrates ten years of Globo’s children’s entertainment brand, with a three-day and three-night experience on the high seas with children’s favorite characters. The ship will leave the Port of Santos on December 12 and sales are already open on the website. The realization is a partnership between Globo and PromoAção, MSC Cruzeiros and Clubinho Lab.