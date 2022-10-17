Goiás president admits two supporters in game with Corinthians, but refuses to act outside Goiânia | Goiás

After the game between Goiás and Corinthians was suspended by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) last Saturday, the parties involved are now looking for a solution to reschedule the confrontation, probably for October 29, day of the Libertadores final.

This Tuesday afternoon, the president of Goiás, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, meets with the Public Ministry of Goiás (MP-GO) to discuss the possibilities. Before the meeting, he spoke to ge Central. According to the manager, on the part of the club there is no problem in having Corinthians fans in Serrinha. He is even committed to reinforcing security.

– Goiás is always in favor of two fans in the stadium. We cannot let evil win over good. At no time Goiás was against having Corinthians fans. Goiás was just following orders. There were four injunctions in 48 hours. But we are in favor of having Corinthians fans.

1 of 1 Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, president of Goiás — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/Goiás Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, president of Goiás — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/Goiás

What Paulo Rogério Pinheiro rejects is taking the game to another stadium. Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, would be an option, but the Emerald president is not happy to play the game outside of Goiânia. For economic reasons, but also for sports.

– We already have more than 13 thousand tickets sold. These fans will seek common justice (if the game is away and Goiânia). Will Goiás be harmed? Why can’t Goiás play in Goiânia? To play in Brasília, it costs R$ 400 million just to open the stadium (Mané Garrincha). There, no. In addition, there would also be an imbalance of competition.