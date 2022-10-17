Going Higher and Higher: Here’s the New Generation of Elevators | commercial content

In a world that is increasingly accessible and connected, vertical mobility plays a leading role in the configuration of cities and in the architecture of spaces. In addition to aesthetics and functionality, elevators facilitate daily management to such a degree that we can no longer imagine our lives without them. Whether it’s when we go shopping at the supermarket, exaggerating our weight and making it impossible to take the stairs; sometimes when we are going through a chaotic day in which every second counts, even the ones we save going up to the meeting on the 5th floor of our office; or in cases where there are babies or elderly people on family outings and all logistics are conditioned to the existence of one of these specimens.

In fact, we live in an increasingly aging country that is supported by this and other needs – a trip to a large commercial area, for example, requires the existence of an elevator to facilitate the experience for this age group. In short, elevators give us the freedom to connect to a world that is faster and smarter, more practical and comfortable.

In addition to fulfilling the requirements of those who designed them – the function of going up and down, with the purpose of transporting people – elevators are a place for all kinds of events; we can even evoke movie scenes: it's impossible to forget Jim Carrey singing I Believe I Can Fly in Dick & Jane (2005) or the romantic tension, on the brink of danger, between Eva Green and Daniel Craig in Casino Royale (2006), right? They are the scene of unusual encounters (and reunions), and of caricatured stories, as they serve the purposes of our comfort. But now, with the latest innovation in the world of vertical mobility, the elevator concept has been reimagined.

















The new generation of smart elevators

Elevators have evolved considerably since they were invented – consider the designation “modern” – in 1852 by Elisha Otis. The obsolete cranks that used to make them move gave way to screens touchand from slow and unstable, they became transport vortices that confuse spatial and temporal notions, they are so fast.

THE Otisone of the largest multinationals in the manufacture, installation and service of elevators, stairs and moving walks, has taken a step forward in terms of vertical mobility to the point of revolutionizing the architecture of cities.

THE Otis, one of the largest multinationals in the manufacture, installation and service of elevators, stairs and moving walks, has taken a step forward in terms of vertical mobility to the point of revolutionizing the architecture of cities.

The brand's latest novelty is the Gen360™, simultaneously an innovation, a technology and a reimagined elevator that brings together in a single solution the latest technologies in this domain, which elevates the elevator riding experience to a maximum level of efficiency, comfort and luxury. This innovation brings with it a new design, a set of support services and a security asset for the buildings where it can be installed. It is a technology that is based on important axes: Experience & Support, Design and Service & Security. We explain already.













Gen360™, the ultimate elevator

Experience & Support

It provides the news, allows you to make video calls with the call center, provides weather information and other infotainment content on a large screen, has sound design and recreates an atmosphere lounge. We could be talking about a telephone or a car, but this is the Gen360™ elevator. The feeling of claustrophobia is gone: being in an elevator is being connected to the outside world and even forgetting that we are inside.

In detail, the eCall™ application allows us to call the elevator by phone so that it is ready when we want it. In turn, Otis ONE™ IoT technology can detect and prevent occurrences, thus resting the most fearful of this experience, making it smoother and safer.

design

Who has never entered a building for the first time and was conditioned by the experience in the elevator? Either because it was aesthetically ugly and old, or because it didn’t feel safe or relaxed. For architects and designers, framing elevators in their works is no longer difficult: the new Gen360™ elevator, from Otis, makes their lives easier by being practical and aesthetically appealing, fitting into any environment and format.

The latest innovations and approaches to design thus enable the ability to combine functionality, form and creative freedom. Thanks to the flexible and variable dimensions of the Gen360™, buildings that could not have elevators can now do so. It’s terrifying to say the least.

Service & Security

All the above “ingredients” can exist in an elevator, but if there is no security, nothing is done. But thanks to Otis research, this too is ensured in the Gen360™ generation – the technology drive by wire, applied in other industries, is also present. Translating the technical terms, it guarantees monitoring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and quick resolution of any problems on board. It’s like magic applied to daily life.

To learn more about Gen360™, watch the Webinar promoted by the brand on October 20th at 11:00 am. Subscriptions here.