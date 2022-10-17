Goodbye, PSG? Mbappé opens the game in the face of rumors about leaving the club and sets his future for 2023

For the first time in the face of strong rumors involving a departure from Paris, PSG star Mbappé opened the game and spoke about his future at the club. He who, recently, was involved in some major controversies, such as, for example, a departure in January 2023, for not being happy with false promises from the board.

According to ‘Marca’, from Spain, Mbappé wants to leave PSG in 2023, as he is not happy within the club. The strong Spanish source also informed that the future of the shirt 7 could be Liverpool, from England. Another major newspaper, ‘L’ equipe’, from France, also put a lid on the athlete’s future, informing that a departure could happen in January, with Mbappé paying out of pocket.

Mbappé, in turn, opened the game and said that all these rumors are false. The striker assured that he is not unhappy at PSG and has not asked to leave the club either. He spoke on the subject after the victory of the Paris team in Ligue 1.

“I didn’t ask to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club, it’s not true”said the player.

Mbappé still has a good deal of time left on his contract with PSG, and he shouldn’t leave the club until at least 2024. Months ago, he turned down Real Madrid and renewed his contract for another three seasons, becoming the highest paid athlete. from Europe.