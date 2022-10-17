Google Fiber will offer internet up to 8 Gbps from 2023; see the value

Have you ever thought about having an internet connection with super speed of up to 8 Gigas? At least, that’s what Google intends to offer from 2023. Through its Fiber product, the company wants to offer residential plans with this super speed. However, the plan is to launch the novelty in the US market.

Google Fiber, through optical fiber, wants to become the fastest internet in the world. According to the Engadget website, the company intends to offer two types of plans, both of which would include identical upload and download rates, as well as a WiFi 6 router and two mesh network extenders.

The first plan would be 8 Gbps, charging monthly fees of US$ 150, equivalent to R$ 800. While the second plan would be 5 Gbps, charging a value of US$ 120, approximately R$ 640.

In addition to providing a high-speed service to consumers, who are looking for services that can meet their multiple and complex activities in the online environment, the launch of this internet speed in the market could further encourage the segments, as it will make competitors chase the loss, which would result in improved services to the general public.

Google in 2020 launched its 2 Gbps plan for US$ 100, which is currently equivalent to R$ 530. Networks with these super speeds have become increasingly important in today’s world, where there are more and more people connected. . Including the online world being, at the moment, one of the alternatives or main way for many people to earn money and survive.

But Google Fiber’s ambition doesn’t stop there. The company is testing internet speed of 20 Gbps. In a post on the official Google Fiber blog, CEO Dinni Jain showed a 20 Gbps fiber internet in the home of one of the employees. In the test, a speed of 20.2 Gbps was achieved in Kansas City, in addition to minimal latency.