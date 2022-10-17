Google lawsuit makes company pay 85 million

According to an article published by Bloomberg, the Google was sued by an Arizona attorney general and is being ordered to pay the state of Arizona $85 million for illegally tracking Android users. In today’s article, we will explain better what happened for Google to receive this process and have to pay this amount, in addition to showing the consequences of this process for the company.

Why will Google pay Arizona this amount?

Mark Brnovich is an Arizona attorney general who in 2020 filed a lawsuit against Google alleging that the company was illegally tracking Android users, even after the user turned off location data settings. In addition, Google is also being sued by attorneys general in several US cities – Texas, Washington – for similar reasons.

Due to the development of this process opened by Mark, Google will have to pay 85 million of the dollars. Although for many people this is an extremely significant value, for Google it is not so much. This is because the company is having quarterly revenue of over 69 billion dollars. However, while not a huge loss for the company, according to Mark, this is a victory for privacy and also for justice. As such, Mark says he is “proud of this landmark deal that proves that no entity, not even the big tech companies, is above the law.”

A curiosity about the company is that it has already suffered a lawsuit for abusive advertising practices and had to pay 1.7 billion dollars to the European Union (EU). According to a company spokesperson – José Castañeda – this process was related to older product policies that were changed. However, this issue has already been resolved and according to José, the company is focused on providing useful products to users.