Google Maps starts reporting toll prices in new update

This Friday (14), Google announced the release of a new update to Maps, with more information to users. Now, the app has started to disclose toll prices along the way. According to the search giant, the intention is to help people when choosing the best travel option on Brazilian roads. The data is updated through the base of local authorities, considering the location from which the driver starts driving.

In addition to calculating the amount, Google Maps also informs the request time, day of the week, location and whether or not to use the electronic billing system, as shown in the animation above. If the driver prefers an alternative route without any charge, it is possible to select the item “Avoid tolls”. To find it, you need to tap on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

The feature is now available in all versions of Google Maps. It is worth remembering that the tool had received changes in the interface and more news at the end of September this year. You can download or update the Maps app for Android and iOS from the links located on the card below the text. So, did you like the new functionality added to the app? Comment with us!

