Grey’s Anatomy confirms another return in season 19

Grey’s Anatomy made an appointment with another one of his former doctors: actor Jesse Williams will return as Jackson Avery in the fifth episode of season 19, which he will also direct. The information came first hand from the deadline.

But sadly, there won’t be any sign of “Japril” during Williams’ new appearance, which airs Nov. 3 in the US. According to TVLine, Sarah Drew will not be reprising her role as Jackson’s fellow doctor and love interest April Kepner.

Instead, episode five will follow Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith making her way to Boston, where she meets up with longtime colleague Jackson, who now lives there with April and their daughter Harriet, and works at the Avery Foundation. At the end of Season 18, viewers found out that the ex-marries had once again been reunited.

Addison returns in this week’s episode

Meanwhile, episode 03 – which airs this week, will mark the return of Dr. Addison Montgomery, for an arc of a few episodes – which should last at least until Jesse Williams directs in Episode 05.

Of course Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) knows how to always make an entrance! And the promo for episode 03, which points to his return to Grey’s Anatomy shows that this time will be no different.

But first: what leads to this moment. Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) is surprised to see Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in the hospital. But, as explained by Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), “I may have given her permission to use the inmates”. When Meredith questions this, he points out: “do you really want to say no to Bailey?”. After all, Bailey doesn’t have to work at Gray Sloan yet to be in charge.

So what does Bailey need the interns for?

“You’re helping me with a sex education curriculum. And you get the benefit of working with yet another world-renowned surgeon. Dr. Montgomery,” she reveals.

“Don’t look so miserable. You guys are getting paid to talk about sex today.”, says Addison. It might not be as memorable as “you must be the woman who is sleeping my husband”, which his season 18 comeback paraphrased (“you must be the group that is screwing with the program”), but it will still be fun.

What will happen in episode 03 of Grey’s Anatomy?

In this week’s new episode, Bailey recruits interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. The videos, filmed at Gray Sloan in front of a group of high school students, arrived home when a student had medical complications during her visit.

Additionally, Meredith and Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) learn something new about Zola (Aniela Gumbs). At the end of the last episode, while giving a presentation about her grandmother, Zola revealed her concerns that she would also lose her mother and aunt to Alzheimer’s, and she would have no one.

This seems to be leading to how Grey’s Anatomy will explain Meredith being off-screen for most of the season.

The new episodes do not yet have a premiere date in Brazil.

