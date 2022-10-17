Halloween Ends and Hellraiser are featured in the most pirated movies

After the last ranking dominated by horror films, the list of most pirated films of the week seems to return a little to normality. In all, six new titles appear here, and not all of them are the preferred genre this month of Halloween.







Between survival drama and suspense with a grumpy old man, there’s a movie for all tastes. But what really draws attention is the debut of a teen romance starring Bella Thorne and an action comedy with the face of Afternoon Session in the middle of it all.

At the top of the list, a surprise for horror fans: a movie that has just been released in theaters is already circulating around with very high quality.

Curious to know what these titles are? to follow the Canaltech lists the 10 most pirated movies of the week to keep you in the loop.

10. Summit Fever

The list of most pirated films of the week opens with an intriguing film whose genre has yielded good plots recently. Summit Fever It’s that typical movie that leaves the viewer apprehensive from beginning to end.

The story follows a group of friends who want to climb the three most challenging mountains in the world. Such a disposition turns into a nightmare when an unexpected storm traps the climbers near the summit. Now they only have each other to trust and try to save each other in every possible way.

9. Life is Now 2

The life is now took fans of romantic dramas by surprise and liked it so much that it got a sequel. Just out on Prime Video on the gringa, Life is Now 2 already fell in favor of the pirates on duty, following the story of the couple Vivien and Roy, played by the actress and her boyfriend in real life.

Now, the two go to Sicily to visit the house where Roy grew up, which is about to be sold. But once there, a figure from the boy’s past appears and puts their relationship to the test.

8. Clerks 3

Clerks 3 drew a lot of public attention in the gringa for the unusual format of release that director Kevin Smith gave him: instead of the traditional premiere in several theaters, he traveled to several cities to show the title and participate in a question and answer session with the gifts after the exhibition.

Perhaps that’s why the film, which is now available for illegal downloading everywhere, has attracted so many people. Probably a passing title that next week should no longer be around.

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

Maybe in a last breath before leaving the list of most pirated movies, Thor: Love and Thunder up two positions. Still, the truth is that the title didn’t even come close to being as successful as other Marvel productions.

Betting on a more outrageous comedy and less on creating connections with other MCU films, the great highlight of Love and Thunder is precisely the return of Natalie Portman as a character ready to fight anyone and able to wield Mjölnir.

6. No! Do not look!

Floating in the second half of the most pirated movies list a few weeks ago, No! Do not look! does not leave the minds of pirates on duty. And a lot of that is explained by the excellent work that Jordan Peele has been doing as a director.

Now, he bets on a space plot full of twists that will make your head explode. There are so many possibilities for interpretations that the film has been very successful in the world of piracy for a few weeks now.

5. Hellraiser

After exploding in popularity last week, the hype surrounding Hellraiser seems to have dissipated and the film is only the fifth most pirated right now.

Still, the film draws a lot of attention for bringing a new look to the 1987 classic inspired by the work of Clive Barker. But the big draw is Pinhead, the leader of the Cenobites now played by Jamie Clayton. A very interesting restart for the franchise that opens up space for new sequels.

4. Bullet Train

Bullet train marks Brad Pitt’s return to action cinema, and that’s reason enough for the film to be the fourth most pirated this week. But more than the actor in the cast, the title has an equally compelling and intriguing plot.

It all takes place inside a bullet train that departs Tokyo and carries a handful of passengers with very unusual stories. The focus is on Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to complete his last mission as smoothly as possible. He just didn’t expect that he would face rivals from all corners of the world on that train.

3. Old Man

Stephen Lang doesn’t like anyone to disturb his peace, and after putting everyone on the run in The Man in the Darknessnow embodies another grumpy and dangerous old man in old man. And everyone is loving it.

In this new film, he plays this hermit lord who lives alone in the woods. But this peace is interrupted when a man appears at the old man’s door, saying that he got lost walking there in the middle of the woods. Suspicious of all that, the character will try to do everything to find out what that man was doing there and what his intentions are.

2. A Killer’s Karma 2

Typical movie that appears out of nowhere and will probably only appear for a week in the rankings, A Killer’s Karma 2 debuts on the list as the second most pirated film of the week.

And if you have no idea what movie this is, or that there was a first in the franchise, no problem. The plot tells the story of a professional assassin who has a great skill: making the deaths of his victims look like trivial accidents. But now he’s on “the other side of the counter”, having to stop the son of a mob boss from being murdered.

1. Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends barely debuted in theaters and is already the most pirated movie of the week. This was due to Universal’s decision to put out a digital version for Peacock subscribers in the US. The result: rippers went there and hacked.

And of course, the film was soon successful, as it is the end of the new trilogy that brings back Laurie facing her biggest nightmare: Michael Myers. But, unlike 40 years ago, she is much more prepared and ready to put an end to it all.

