Harrison Ford is CONFIRMED as a famous Marvel character and will be in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

It has just been CONFIRMED that the legendary actor Harrison Ford was recruited into the Marvel Universe to try to repeat the successful formula of major franchises, and insert hero movies into his extensive resume.

The star behind legendary works like ‘Star Wars‘, ‘Indiana Jones‘ and ‘Blade Runner‘ will enter the MCU in the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt”, a character originally played by William Hurtwho died in March of this year.

Ford will make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in ‘Captain America: New World Order‘ in May 2024. He will then appear in the film ‘thunderbolts‘ from Marvel, which is scheduled to be released in July 2024.

Ford will also be working for Disney when he returns to ‘Indiana Jones 5‘ at the end of June next year.

Despite appearing in ‘Captain America: New World Order‘ Thaddeus Ross has a bigger impact on the movie ‘thunderbolts‘, a reunion of Marvel villains and antiheroes announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In addition to Thaddeus Ross, other characters expected to appear in the film include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the US Agent (Wyatt Russell), The Coach (Olga Kurylenko) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), between others.

Changing the character’s face to Harrison Ford, with the actor joining the MCU for the first time, is quite significant. The actor, who has just finished filming the new sequel to ‘Indiana Jones‘, must live a Thaddeus Ross occupying a role similar to that of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) in rival DC’s anti-hero group ‘The Suicide Squad’.

