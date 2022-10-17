“He wants to get out of River on business…”; Sánchez’s ‘Labia’ has an effect on Santos and De La Cruz’s staff brings bomb about the future

The 25-year-old midfielder has a contract expiring in Buenos Aires in December, but the situation has been updated again. Fish monitors Uruguayan, brother of “Pato” Sánchez

President Andres Rueda lives a very unusual reality in the saints: in addition to being president, the top hat acts as football director. Peixe has not had a folder holder for about two months. The last was Newton Drummond, who “asked for the cap” a short time later. On the agenda, the representative also seeks to hire a new coach for the team in 2023.

Sebastián Beccacece and Marcelo “El Loco” Bielsa were approached, but declined Santos’ offer. In a recent interview, Rueda himself does not see desperation in the endeavor, especially in the search for a new football executive, only that there is a promise from the direction that the alvinegro cast will be stronger next season.

A name aired in Vila Belmiro was that of Nicolás De La Cruz of River Plate. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is in the final stretch of his contract at Monumental de Nuñez and several Brazilian clubs await his situation in the hope of strengthening themselves. Cases of Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Flamengo and, of course, Peixe.

Carlos Sánchez, De La Cruz’s brother, even offered to pull the strings in order to entice the youngest to come to Baixada Santista. At first, the Uruguayan would leave the Buenos Aires club, but, as in the world of football, everything can change from one day to the next. website report GOAL informed that the player has advanced negotiations to renew at River.

“De La Cruz’s representatives have not even opened conversations (with other clubs) because they think that the ideal would be a renewal with River Plate at this moment. De La Cruz wants to leave Monumental de Núñez in a negotiation that moves money for the club. this, he wants to renew his contract for a longer period”, found out the colleague Thiago Fernandes.

The exact time of the new contract proposed by River Plate is not yet known, but it is still a bucket of cold water for Brazilian clubs, including Santos. With that, to get De La Cruz out of Buenos Aires, the interested party will have to “open their wallet”, which means business in dollars.