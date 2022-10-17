Heat in the Nest: Flamengo players caress fans before training under strong sun; video | Flamengo

Flamengo’s penultimate training session before the Copa do Brasil final was marked by heat in every way. On the human side, fans received affection with autographs and photos in front of the cars of Arrascaeta, David Luiz, Everton Ribeiro and Matheuzinho. On the field, the team sweated under the strong sun at Ninho do Urubu.
About 20 red-blacks were at the door of the CT this Monday morning. On Tuesday, by the way, the team goes back to work at 9 am, and the expectation is that the athletes will once again receive visits and words of encouragement.
All the players, except Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, went to the field. Even Pulgar, who is unable to play for the Copa do Brasil because he was not registered in time, proved to have recovered from his left ankle injury and started preparing for the game against América-MG, for the Brazilian, next Saturday. , at 7 pm.
Arrascaeta poses for a photo after signing the shirt of a young Flamengo fan — Photo: Reproduction
Flamengo faces Corinthians this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Simple victory gives the fourth championship to the red-blacks. Another tie – in São Paulo, the teams were 0-0 – takes the title dispute to penalties.
Fans take a picture with Flamengo players at the start of CT
Flamengo trains this Monday at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Vidal will start on Wednesday, when Flamengo and Corinthians decide the Copa do Brasil – Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Erick Pulgar is now free of the left ankle injury — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
