House of the Dragon: Aegon is the most used Targaryen name for good reason — and Game of Thrones explained it to us! – News Seen on the web

The first season of House of the Dragon is coming to an end on HBO and we’ve already seen two Aegon so far…

If you’re addicted to House of the Dragon, but you’re not a scholar of the universe created by George RR Martin in Fire and Blood and A Song of Ice and Fire, there’s a good chance you’ll get into a big spiral with Targaryen names.

You can easily recognize Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), Daemon (Matt Smith) and Viserys (Paddy Considine) due to their weight in the story, but the entry into the scene of their myriad descendants has added quite a few names to the equation — many of them. very similar.

In recent episodes of House of the Dragon, the number of times we hear Aegon’s name has multiplied, which has led to some justified confusion. On the one hand, King Viserys spoke of Aegon the Conqueror’s dream, convinced that his daughter Rhaenyra was chosen to fulfill the prophecy.

On the other hand, Aegon was also the name chosen for two of his descendants: his first son of the king with Alicent Hightower, Aegon I, now played by Tom Glynn-Carney; and then to her grandson, the first child of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen together: Aegon II.

But, after all, why did Alicent and Rhaenyra choose the same name for their children? The truth is, there’s a compelling reason for this, and it’s the same reason Aegon is the most popular Targaryen name in Westeros: 12 well-known characters, at least, have that name. Including Jon Snow (Kit Harington) himself, as that was his real Targaryen name before he was adopted by his uncle Ned Stark and passed him off as his bastard.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING AEGON TARGARYEN

The main reason Aegon is so popular among the Targaryens is because it is named after Aegon I Targaryen, the founder and first king of the Targaryen Dynasty in Westeros, also known as “the Conqueror”, who unified the Seven Kingdoms under his tenure.

Thus, in honor of him, the name Aegon would be used for centuries, as a way of honoring his greatness, but also as a way in which parents who baptized their children in this way projected their future legitimacy as king. In fact, throughout history, five Aegon have held the Iron Throne.

Viserys named Aegon as his first child with Alicent in honor of the Conqueror and for his enormous commitment to the prophecy of ice and fire, but what about Rhaenyra? Naming your children Daemon after King Viserys and Aegon the Conqueror is a way to bring greater legitimacy to your family.

If their Velaryon children were removed from the line of succession, the others would still be Targaryen rightful heirs. Indeed, in George RR Martin’s work, Alicent took the choice of Rhaenyra’s son’s name as contempt for her eldest son.

However, with the House of the Dragon placing so much importance on Rhaenrya’s relationship with Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecy, it makes sense that this was also her way of showing her father Viserys her deep commitment to carrying the burden of her secret.

Interestingly, not only did Rhaenyra and Viserys see in Aegon the name of the chosen one, but Game of Thrones already taught us, in its time, the deep commitment to that name in the hand of Rhaegar Targaryen, the late brother of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), son of the Mad King and father of Jon Snow.

This led him to his fullest expression by calling not one, but two of his sons Aegon: on the one hand, Prince Aegon Targaryen, the first son Rhaegar Targaryen, and Elia Martell who was killed along with his mother, sister, and grandfather in Robert’s Rebellion. that ended the Targaryen reign; but also Jon Snow, the son Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark, also called Aegon Targaryen.

With Jon Snow being tasked with mobilizing the living for the battle against the dead that Aegon the Conqueror feared hundreds of years before, it’s curious that his real name was Aegon, as he’s also the only Targaryen left alive. after the end of Game of Thrones.