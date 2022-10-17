How Moscow Captures Ukrainian Children and Makes Them Russian

Olga Lopatkina paced around the basement like a caged animal. She hadn’t heard from her six adopted children in over a week. Mariupoland didn’t know what to do.

The family would end up being involved in one of the most explosive issues of the war: the frank effort of the Russia to capture Ukrainian orphans and raise them as Russians.

An investigation of Associated Press shows that Russian strategy is well advanced. Thousands of children were taken from basements in bombed cities such as Mariupol and from orphanages in the breakaway territories of Donbas, which receive support from Russia. Among them are children whose parents were killed by Russian bombings, and others in institutions or foster homes.

Olga Lopatkina hugs her adopted children in Loue, France. Photograph: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Russia claims that many of these children do not have parents or guardians, or that they have not been found. But the AP found that authorities deported Ukrainian children to Russia or territories under Russian control without consent, lied that their parents no longer wanted them, and gave them Russian families and citizenship.

This is the most extensive investigation to date into the capture of Ukrainian orphans, and the first to trace the entire process to those already growing up in Russia. She drew on dozens of interviews with parents, children and officials in Ukraine and Russia; emails and letters; Russian state documents and media.

Raising the children of war in another country or culture can be an indicator of genocide, an attempt to erase a people’s very identity. Prosecutors link this policy directly to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“It’s not something that happens in the heat of the moment on the battlefield,” said Stephen Rapp, a former traveling ambassador to the United States. USA for war crimes issues that currently advises Ukraine on legal proceedings.

Russian legislation prohibits the adoption of foreign children. In May, however, Putin issued a decree accelerating the granting of Russian citizenship to Ukrainian children without parental care.

Children from different orphanages in the Donetsk region receive a meal at a camp in Zolotaya Kosa, in the Rostov region of Russia. Photograph: AP – 07/08/2022

Russia has prepared a register of Russian families suitable for Ukrainian children, and offers substantial financial support. Adoptions are portrayed as an act of generosity. Russian state television broadcasts ceremonies in which officials hand over passports to Ukrainian children.

It’s hard to say how many there are. Ukrainian authorities claim that approximately 8,000 children have been deported to Russia.

Russia did not provide an estimate of the total. In March, the Russian ombudsman for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said that approximately 1,000 Ukrainian children would be in Russia. Since then, many more have arrived, including more than 230 in early October.

Ukrainian children rest in a dormitory in Rostov. Photograph: AP – 07/08/2022

Lvova-Belova herself took in a teenager from Mariupol and suffered sanctions from the US Treasury Department, the European Unionof Canada and gives Australia. His office forwarded to the AP its response on a state news agency that Russia was “helping children to preserve their right to live under a peaceful sky and be happy.”

The AP visited a leafy seaside camp near Taganrog, where hundreds of Ukrainian orphans were housed.

A professional foster mother in the Moscow region said that the region’s social service contacted her to take in Ukrainian children. She was already taking care of six Russian children, and took three more from Mariupol. After a guardianship court case was conducted in Mariupol, now occupied, she was given custody of the children, who became Russian citizens.

Diana, Lena and Sonya play at the camp in Zolotaya Kosa, Rostov. Photograph: AP – 07/08/2022

Continues after advertising

The children said that after being dropped off at a bunker in Mariupol by their foster mother, the Russian military took them out. They had to choose between adoption by a Russian family and life in a Russian orphanage.

In the house with its backyard and an inflatable pool, the 15-year-old said she is looking forward to starting a new life in Russia — in part because her school in Ukraine was bombed, one of her classmates died, and nearly everyone left.

Russia was also accused of stealing children from Ukraine in 2014 after annexing the Crimean Peninsula. In that situation, Ukraine reported to the European Court of Human Rights that more than 80 children from luhansk they had been kidnapped at a checkpoint and taken to Russia. Separately, Russian families have adopted at least 30 children from Crimea.

This time, at least 96 children have been returned to Ukraine since March after negotiations, including at high levels of government.

In Mariupol, Lopatkina’s children hid for several days in a basement at the resort where they were vacationing. Their 17-year-old son, Timofei, took care of his younger siblings – three of whom were chronically ill or disabled.

They lost contact with their mother when the power went out to the entire city. Then a Mariupol doctor managed to evacuate them – but they had to be returned to Russian forces at a checkpoint. They ended up in a hospital in the Russian-controlled breakaway region, the Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR.

By the time Timofei managed to get a message to his mother, she was already out of the country. He was furious.

Timofei touches Sasha’s head in Loue, western France; at age 17, Timofei became the father of all his siblings when they were separated from their parents during the war. Photograph: Jeremias Gonzalez / AP – 07/02/2022

It took a few phone calls for Olga Lopatkina to explain to Timofei what had happened.

For the art and music teacher who lost her teenage mother and home during the 2014 fighting, the nightmare involving her children was the most difficult experience she has ever lived. When war broke out, it became deadly dangerous to get from his front-line home in Vuhledar to Mariupol, 100 kilometers away. His 18-year-old biological daughter, Rada, was stranded with her uncle near Kharkiv, another frontline town.

As the bombing approached, Lopatkina decided to head for the borders, and pick up her daughter on the way. They arrived in France.

Olga Lopatkina serves her family a snack in western France; after two months of negotiation and an initial objection from a high-ranking Russian official, the DPR authorities finally agreed to allow a volunteer with power of attorney from Lopatkina to pick up the children who were evacuated from Mariupol. Photograph: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

She campaigned before Russian and Ukrainian authorities and reached out to activists. The Donetsk authorities finally said she could get her children back if she went to Russia to pick them up. She feared it was a trap, and refused.

In the DPR, officials told Timofei that a court would strip Lopatkina and her husband of custody, and the younger children would end up with new families in Russia.

Then finally came a breakthrough. RPD officials agreed to allow a volunteer with a power of attorney from Lopatkina to pick up the children.

After three days of traveling around Russia, the children found their father in Berlin and drove to France. “The burden of responsibility is gone,” Timofei said. “I said, ‘Mom, take control, that’s all… I’m a kid now’.”/AP