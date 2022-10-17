“I am the wheat of Christ”

Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke

(lc 12.13-21)

At that time, someone in the crowd said to Jesus, “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.” Jesus replied, “Man, who commissioned me to judge or to divide your goods?” And he said to them: “Attention! Beware of all kinds of greed, for even if a man has many things, a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of goods.” And he told them a parable: “The land of a rich man yielded a great harvest. He thought to himself, ‘What am I going to do? I have nowhere to store my harvest’. So he decided: ‘I know what I’m going to do! I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones; in them I will store all my wheat, along with my possessions. Then I will be able to say to myself: My dear, you have a good reserve for many years. Rest, eat, drink, enjoy!’ But God said to him, ‘Fool! Even tonight, they will ask for your life back. And for whom shall what thou hast hoarded remain?’ So it is with those who lay up treasures for themselves, but are not rich before God.”

Today we celebrate the memory of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, one of those great martyrs of the sub-apostolic age to whom the Church expressed all her veneration from the beginning, to the point of including him in the Canon of the Mass itself. As is well known, the first two centuries of Christianity are usually divided into two main stages: the apostolic it is that between the beginning of the preaching of the Gospel, from Pentecost, and the death of the last Apostle, Saint John, around the year 100; the age sub-apostolicin turn, refers to the first generation of disciples instructed directly by the Apostles, but who were not eyewitnesses of Our Lord.

It is within this last period that the activities of Ignatius, born in Syria around the year 35, take place. Ignatius was elected Bishop of Antioch — clear proof of the hierarchical structure with which Christ endowed his Church from the beginning —, becoming the first successor of Saint Peter in the government of that venerable community of the faithful, the first to identify themselves by the name of Christians (cf. at 11.26). Condemned to wild beasts during Trajan’s rule, Ignatius was sent to Rome in 110 (or 108) and, once imprisoned, waiting to receive the palm of martyrdom, wrote a set of seven letters addressed to the churches of Asia.

One of them, however, is addressed especially to the Romans, whose church “presides over the others in charity”. In it, Ignatius begs the faithful of Rome not to intervene in his process, leaving him to be delivered to the wild beasts, since it is by dying in their prey that he hopes to reach the God of life: “I am the wheat of Christ”, he writes, “ and may I be ground in the teeth of wild beasts to make me spotless bread. May I imitate the Passion of my Lord. Only now do I feel that I am beginning to be a true disciple.” And he adds: “Allow me to receive pure light. When I get there”, to be killed and crushed, “then I will be a real man… I desire the bread of God, which is the flesh of Christ; and by drink his Blood, which is incorruptible love.”

Enraptured by the love of Our Lord, desiring to detach himself from this mortal flesh to be with God, Ignatius lived to the end, with truly supernatural heroism, those words of Saint Paul: “For me to live is Christ and to die is gain” (fp 1:21), because he is our only and supreme good, preferable to all other things. That, following the example of this glory of the episcopate, we too, burning with divine charity, may seek nothing but the glory of Jesus Christ, for whom the world must be crucified for us and we crucified for the world.

Let us not, therefore, be afraid of the powers of this world, for we have the promise of our divine Saviour: “Whosoever shall testify of Me before men, the Son of man will also testify of him before the angels of God.” — Saint Ignatius of Antioch, pray for us.