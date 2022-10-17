I want Google fiber internet with up to 8 Gb/s download and upload – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Google announced that it will provide 5Gb/s and 8Gb/s speeds on its internet service Google Fiber. Next month, customers in the US cities of Kansas City, West Des Moines and the state of Utah, also in the US, will be able to test the connection. The official launch of the new plans will take place in 2023.

Fiber optic cable (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Despite the high speed, the Google Fiber provides more affordable prices than US ISPs. In Brazil, none of the major providers offer fiber optic internet at speeds above 1 Gb/s. However, some regional companies provide up to 6 Gb/s.

1 Gb/s is little, 2 is good… 5 and 8 is too much?

In the communiqué that announced the launch of the new plans, the Google highlights that the focus of the new speeds are internet users with intense consumptionsuperior to gamers and streamers — for the company, 2 Gbps serves a huge part of this audience.

Already the speeds of 5 Gb/s and 8 Gb/s serve those who work in the cloud or with a huge amount of data; houses with many residents and people whose work depends on real-time responses, such as financial market professionals. But of course, it would be wonderful to have any of these speeds even if you’re not one of the product’s audiences — it’s better to err on the side of excess than lack, isn’t it?

The 5 Gb/s service will cost, according to the Engadget, US$ 125 (R$ 658.05, in direct conversion). The American provider Comcast has a 6 Gb/s plan for US$ 300 (R$ 1,579.32). The speed of 8 Gb/s will cost “only” US$ 150 (R$ 789.66). The download and upload speed is symmetrical.

To compare with Brazil, the cheapest TIM Live plan costs R$ 92.70 (300 Mb/s), while the highest speed, 1 Gb/s costs R$ 161.50 — promotional prices paying via automatic debit. Vivo Fibra’s smallest plan, 300 Mb/s, costs R$ 109.99. The company’s fastest plan is 600 Mb/s and costs R$ 149.99.

With 8 Gb/s internet, the user can download Microsoft Flight Simulator in less than three minutes (if conditions are right) — and update Call of Duty: Warzone in time to join the call with friends.

