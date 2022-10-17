I want Google fiber internet with up to 8 Gb/s download and upload – Tecnoblog

O Google announced that it will provide 5Gb/s and 8Gb/s speeds on its internet service Google Fiber. Next month, customers in the US cities of Kansas City, West Des Moines and the state of Utah, also in the US, will be able to test the connection. The official launch of the new plans will take place in 2023.

