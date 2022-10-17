“I would love to stay, but…”; Nicola delivers that trendy midfielder is packed to leave Corinthians and destination must be Europe

Journalist brought details about the situation of the athlete who must go to Europe at the end of the season

After the goalless draw in the first leg, Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other again next Wednesday (19). With the result of the first game, whoever wins will take the cup, and in the event of a new tie, the title will be decided on penalties.

Already thinking about the next season, the Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge projects some exits and one of them draws attention. According to information brought first-hand by journalist Jorge Nicola, midfielder Maycon, who is on loan at Timão, from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, should not be at the Club next year.

“Maycon belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk and is on loan until December. Corinthians would love to stay with Maycon, but the chance is very small, Shakhtar wants to recover the investment made in him, something in the region of 6 million euros”informed Nicola about the midfielder.

He also highlighted that the player has little chance of staying because he wants to return with his salary level in Europe. “Maycon also wants to earn a better salary. The chance of Maycon staying is pretty slim.”.

Maycon lived with an injury during his time at Corinthians and physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti commented on the athlete’s situation. “It was a long and difficult recovery due to the situation he experienced, he was returning from another recovery process (muscle injury) and got injured three games later, but it is part of the athlete’s life. We have indeed brought Maycon to a competitive level and it will help us a lot.”.