Image released by Microsoft may have revealed the look of the new Windows

The new operating system is expected to arrive only in 2024

Microsoft released last week during the presentation at the Ignite Keynote 2022 event images of a Windows interface never seen before. The expectation is that it will be Windows 12, which is scheduled to be released only in 2024.

Although there are some differences with the current operating system used by users, the images show new and different details than what currently exists in Windows 11.

The first big difference is in the taskbar. In the image presented by Microsoft during Ignite Keynote 2022, you can see that it is floating and with rounded edges.

Another detail that it was possible to observe is the removal of the icon to display the Widgets panel, but it is still possible to observe the time precision widget at the top of the screen. In fact, the notification area with Windows information is located in the upper right part.

Without an official confirmation from Microsoft, much is starting to speculate about the new appearance of Windows 12. This is because many details have been moved to the top of the screen, as with the search box, which is also located there.

Microsoft would be preparing for new interface

Zac Bowden, from the Windows Central portal, stated that the interface presented by Microsoft during the event could be a real representation of what the company is planning to release for the operating system in the future.

“Microsoft is still in the prototyping phase for Next Valley*, but my sources tell me that the interface shown briefly at the Ignite event is representative of the design goals Microsoft hopes to achieve with the next version of Windows.”

This would be just one of several interfaces tested by Microsoft to be part of the new Windows. That’s because he stated that the company is looking for optimizations without causing a loss of experience for users.

“I was told that this proposed design prototype aims to achieve an interface that is better optimized for touch without diminishing the experience for mouse and keyboard users. It’s something Microsoft wants to be able to scale across different devices like desktops, laptops, and tablets.” , including those with folding screens,” Bowden reported.

If the information is confirmed by Microsoft, it would show that the company is well ahead when it comes to preparing for the launch of the new Windows.

That’s because, in July of this year, information had been released about Microsoft’s desire to release new versions of Windows every three years. So it is speculated that Windows 12 will be released in 2024.

