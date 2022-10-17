In Paris, 24-year-old woman is accused of raping, torturing and killing a 12-year-old girl | World

French prosecutors charged a 24-year-old woman on Monday with the murder of a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in the trunk of a car.

The woman, who would be suffering from psychiatric disorders, was accused of murder and rape, with aggravating torture and barbarism. A judge ordered her to be held in pretrial detention.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday morning.

The court also ordered the arrest of a 43-year-old man who would have received and transported the alleged perpetrator of the murder.

Lola found in building area

On Friday night, the body of the girl Lola was found in a common area of ​​the building where she lived in Paris.

Her parents had reported her missing because she had not returned from her school, which is just a few meters from the house.

The girl’s body was found by a homeless man.

The accused appears in surveillance footage of the building. A witness also reported the presence of this woman, who would have asked her for help moving a large trunk, according to various media.

The autopsy concluded that Lola died of asphyxiation. Initial checks indicated neck injuries.

The investigation is now trying to determine what motivated the crime and what happened from the minor’s disappearance to the discovery of the body.

Repercussion of the case in France

At Georges Brassens school, where the girl studied, the feeling this Monday was one of fear and disbelief. In the morning, representatives of the fathers and mothers of students organized themselves to welcome the teenagers.

“My daughter is scared. I didn’t want to come today,” said one student’s mother, who requested anonymity.

Mafy, whose son was in Lola’s class, said the boy hasn’t wanted to eat anything since Friday.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was also at the school, where he participated in a minute’s silence in the teachers’ lounge and in Lola’s classroom, according to the Ministry. The authorities have set up a psychological support unit for students, teachers and parents affected by the tragedy that hit this family neighborhood.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other political leaders expressed their shock at the young man’s death.

“Paris mourns little Lola. Our thoughts are with her and her family,” tweeted the mayor, who visited the school in the northeast of the French capital on Monday.