Inflation: what was the ‘Nixon shock’, a failed strategy to contain US prices | Economy

The then President of the United States, Richard Nixon, interrupted the programming of television channels at peak times to present a message that would change the world economy forever:

“I ordered the secretary [do Tesouro, John] Connally the temporary suspension of the dollar’s convertibility into gold.”

Thus, the president put an end to one of the bases of the post-war international economy.

The move was advertised to 46 million viewers in the United States, but soon crossed the country’s borders — especially among its allies, causing enormous stir by putting its financial security to the test in a totally unexpected way.

“Europe and Japan reacted with anxiety and confusion to President Nixon’s radical economic measures”, as The New York Times summarized at the time, noting that the most important capitalist economic centers, with the exception of Tokyo, Japan, had suspended official currency transactions.

Stock markets melted. The Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered the most.

The controversial measure announced by Nixon was part of a broader package of economic measures that included the levying of a 10% tax on imports, as well as the introduction of temporary price and wage controls to control inflation. The package became known as the “Nixon shock”.

“These policies are designed to prevent a run on US gold reserves and reverse the deterioration of the country’s balance of payments by causing other countries to revalue their currencies, avoiding protectionist pressures from Congress,” wrote US economist Douglas. A. Irwin in an academic paper published in 2012 analyzing the impact of the package.

But what was this commotion due to? Basically, the measures eliminated one of the foundations of the global capitalist economy since the end of World War II: the free convertibility of the dollar into gold.

To better understand the situation, it is necessary to go back to the year 1944.

Bretton Woods and the Gold Guarantee

In July 1944, as World War II drew to a close, representatives from 44 countries or allied governments attended a conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, USA. In it, the bases of what would be the reconstruction of the post-war world economy were defined.

Participants approved a project to later create the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) — which would later become part of what we now know as the World Bank.

The Bretton Woods Conference in July 1944 laid the foundations of the post-war economic system — Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Trade and lasting peace required financial stability. It was necessary to have a currency that everyone could trust. Therefore, in the Bretton Woods system, it was decided that foreign currencies could be converted into dollars at fixed rates and, in turn, the conversion of the US dollar into gold would be guaranteed at the rate of US$ 35 per troy ounce of the metal. .

In other words, having dollars would be the same as having gold. Therefore, the whole world began to use the dollar in its trade relations, and this trade boosted the economic recovery of Europe and Japan after the war.

However, in the early 1970s, Europe and Japan were experiencing their post-war economic boom, while the United States was struggling.

The Vietnam War (fought between 1955 and 1975) was extremely expensive, and inflation was on the rise. The gold standard deal was good for the rest of the world, but it hurt the American economy, which was heading dangerously towards collapse.

The amount of dollars outside the United States amounted to almost US$ 50 billion by the end of the 1960s. This amount significantly exceeded the country’s gold reserves, which were around US$ 10 billion.

“There was simply no way the United States could ever fulfill its obligation to exchange dollars for gold if the central banks of other countries started asking for gold in exchange for all their dollar reserves,” says Irwin.

At the same time, the Americans were suffering domestic economic difficulties, which could cost Nixon the presidential election of 1972. And all of this was taking place in the middle of the Cold War, so the American president could not allow his economy to begin to falter.

“The US government was in a situation similar to a child who had a wonderful pair of shoes, but they were too small,” British journalist Gillian Tett, US editor-in-chief of the Financial Times, explained to the radio show. The History Hourfrom the BBC World Service.

“Economies like the US had grown rapidly, getting out of sync, and monetary policy was very tight due to the gold standard linkage. All of this was creating a huge amount of conflict,” says Tett.

The Nixon administration had begun weighing its options months before making the decision.

His economic team included former Texas Governor and Treasury Secretary John Connally, as well as Paul Volcker, a senior Treasury official who, years later, would be named head of the Federal Reserve.

Nixon and John Connally (right) at Camp David, the country home of the US presidency — Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Volcker (1927-2019) was a very tall man — he was over two meters tall — and he was very concerned about maintaining the stability of the international system. Connally (1917-1993) was a nationalist who didn’t mind shaking the global consensus if it helped the United States.

Nixon used to pay more attention to Connally, who he considered a possible political successor in the White House.

“Nixon was won over by Connally’s tough stance, his kind of Texan arrogance and the fact that he was extremely charismatic,” Bob Hormats, who had joined the economic team at a young age as an adviser to Henry Kissinger, then in charge of security, told the BBC. national in the White House.

On July 13, 1971, after months of discussions, the team of advisors secretly traveled to Camp David, the country house of the American presidency, to complete the elaboration of the measures to be announced by Nixon.

To avoid a trade war

Hormats says that after hearing Nixon’s announcement, he asked if other governments had been given advance notice, but no one had done so because the government wanted it to be a surprise.

“So I thought, well, someone has to do this. I said I would write a telegram from the president to his counterparts abroad and I started getting frantic phone calls from finance ministers in different countries,” he recalls.

“The main reaction was, ‘What happened? Tell us more, we need more details. This is going to have a big effect around here. We need to know. Why didn’t the Americans tell us sooner?’ And I had to answer all these questions in the most diplomatic way,” says Hormats.

The measures imposed not only meant that holders of US dollars were no longer guaranteed to be able to exchange them at the previously existing fixed rate. They also indicated that their exports to the United States would become more expensive and lose competitiveness, due to the announced 10% tax.

Nixon said that the additional tariff would be suspended when the “unfair treatment of the dollar” ended, which the French newspaper Le Monde called “blackmail”.

France and Japan resisted allowing their currencies to “float” against the dollar, while shares in export-oriented companies such as West Germany’s Volkswagen – which sold a third of its production to the United States -, saw their stocks fall.

Henry Kissinger (left) was one of Nixon's advisers charged with rebuilding relations with US allies — Photo: GETTY IMAGES

In the months that followed, Hormats, Volcker and Kissinger tried desperately behind the scenes to rebuild the compromised relations between the United States and its allies, negotiating a new financial system.

“I talked to Volcker, and he said, ‘Well, I understand that the Japanese will be particularly affected, so I’m going to Japan in person,'” recalls Hormats.

“I said, ‘I’m sure they’ll know you’re there.’ And he said, ‘No, I’ll use an umbrella.’

“And I replied, ‘But you’re two meters tall, I don’t think you’ll be able to go unnoticed for long.’ , said.

After months of negotiation, the United States and its allies finally announced an agreement in December 1971 to create a new, more equitable monetary system.

“What happened here is that the whole free world won,” Nixon said after the agreement was signed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.

Under the agreement, the dollar was devalued by 8.5% against gold, while the currencies of 10 other US allies appreciated against the US currency. But it only lasted 15 months before it collapsed. In 1973, most of those countries already allowed the fluctuation of their currency in relation to the dollar.

The success of the “Nixon Shock” is still discussed today. The measure saved the United States from a crisis, but increased the instability of the world economy. And it failed to prevent inflation from continuing to ravage the West in the 1970s.

But one thing is certain: the “Nixon Shock” was the mark of a new world order. The United States stopped carrying the West on its back.