Intel Core i7-13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPUs perform similarly in leaked tests

Benchmarks also feature an i5-13600K

The launch of the 13th generation of Intel Core Raptor Lake processors takes place next Thursday (20) and benchmarks continue to leak. This time, user of the Bilibili forum, Extreme Player, published several gaming (and synthetic) benchmarks with the Core i7-13700K and i5-13600K. The fight between the i7 and Ryzen 7 is pretty fierce.

The leaker, who is responsible for other leaks on this subject, published tests made on eight different games running at 1080p, 1440p and 4K, with the Intel Core i5-12600K, i7-12700KF, i5-13600K, i7-13700K and Ryzen 7 CPUs. 7700X.

The AMD processor appears twice in the graphics: one with the DDR5 memories configured at 5200 MHz and the other with the RAM at 6400 MHz, which gives it a good performance boost in some scenarios.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs. i7-13700k and i5-13600K

The graphics are far from practical (with resolution separation and minimum, maximum and average FPS), but you can get a good idea of ​​the clash. In CS:GO, AMD’s CPU comes out ahead, but just barely, compared to Intel CPUs. But with the push of faster memories, the Ryzen 7 7700X widens the gap from the competition.

In some scenarios, Ryzen lags behind almost all Intel CPUs, like the minimum FPS in PUBG running at 1440P. At other times, the i5-13600K manages to do better than even its stronger sibling, the i7-13700K.

The graphics bars curl at times, showing advantages for the Ryzen 7 7700X and also for the Intel Core i7-13700K.

The benches used in the tests consisted of Gigabyte X670 AORUS Elite AX motherboards for Ryzen, and ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E/D5 for both generations of Intel CPUs. The video card used was an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio and memories from Team Group.

The Ryzen 7 7700X is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU based on AMD’s new Zen 4 architecture. It operates between 4.5GHz and 5.4GHz. The i7-13700K is equipped with 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads, operating between 3.4 GHz and 5.3 GHz.

The person responsible for the tests also published results of several synthetic benchmarks. Check the original post.

