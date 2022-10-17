Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast delivers good performance in games running at 1440p

Mini PC is equipped with Alder Lake CPU and Arc Alchemist dedicated GPU

Intel continues to grow its NUC mini PC catalog. The company is releasing the Intel NUC 12 “Serpent Canyon” Enthusiast, based on Core i7 Alder Lake processor and Arc Alchemist graphics chip, both mobile. The ETA Prime channel review shows us what the Intel CPU and GPU combination is capable of.

The enthusiast NUC 12 is equipped with the Core i7-12700H CPU, a mobile SKU with 14 cores and 20 threads that operates at a maximum boost of 4.7 GHz. Regarding the GPU, the small PC offers Intel’s best solution, Arc A770M 16 GB. The combination is strong enough to run games at up to 4K.

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast handles 1440p and 4K games well

The mini PC can run Forza Horizon 5, at maximum graphics quality above 70 FPS. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, running at 1080p and high quality, Intel’s CPU and GPU can deliver over 60 FPS with ease.

At 4K, the i7-12700H CPU, plus the Arc A770M GPU, can handle The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt set to the ultra preset and hair works off above 60 FPS in the snippet shown.

While the GeForce RTX 4090 can deliver over 500 FPS in Overwatch 2 running at 8K, the Arc A770M, a much more modest GPU, reaches over 80 FPS with the game at 4K and graphics at maximum.

On Elden Ring running at 1440p on the high preset, the NUC 12 “Serpent Canyon” Enthusiast managed to deliver a constant 60 FPS. But if set to maximum, the game needs to be at 1080p to reach the maximum frame rate per second that FromSoftware’s game offers.

In heavy games like God of War and Cyberpunk 2077, Intel’s mini PC did well delivering over 60 FPS in both games running at 1440p and high and medium graphics presets, respectively.

This configuration has a maximum consumption of 256 W in synthetic benchmarks and 218 W average while running games. As it is mobile hardware with a notebook-like design, cooling is also limited, even though the small case offers more space for ventilation.

The Intel NUC 12 “Serpent Canyon” Enthusiast is on sale for $1,699 at select retailers.

See tests of the Intel Arc A770 graphics card – New competitor from AMD and NVIDIA

GPU makes its market debut starting today



…..

Via: VideoCardz