Intel says it’s open to producing CPUs and GPUs from companies like AMD and NVIDIA

The company claims that the doors of its foundries are open to any company interested in using them.

While Intel’s lines of CPUs and GPUs compete with the likes of AMD and NVIDIA, the company does not rule out partnerships with these (and other) companies in the future. In an interview with The Verge, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger stated that the company’s foundries are open for business with any company that is interested.

Gelsinger says he met with executives from other companies during the recent opening of Intel’s new Ohio plant. At the time, he would have welcomed companies interested in exploring the structure of the placegoing so far as to state that it would place their logo near the production lines where new components are manufactured.

Furthermore, the Intel CEO stated that he would be “very excited” if could do the same with the logos of competitors like AMD and NVIDIA. “It’s the right thing to do at this level. These are big investments, and they’re important to technology — they generate technical communities” explained Gelsinger.

Intel promises to make the fastest hardware on the market

Gelsinger claims that is not concerned with providing infrastructure for its competitors for believing that Intel will gain great space in all the markets in which it operates. The executive stated that he believes that Intel will win the trust of consumers by produce both the fastest CPUs and GPUs on the market.

“We are here to win in this space. Make no mistake about it. Let’s build the world’s best performing computers. We will also continue our integrated graphics”, said the executive. According to him, the technological advances that the company is having will ensure that many consumers will be surprised in a matter of a short time.

The CEO also states that Intel wants to gain space among customers like Qualcomm and Apple, dethroning TSMC as the world’s leading foundry within a few years. “TSMC has perfected this business model for 30 years. They’re good at it, and they have an ecosystem around them.”, said Gelsinger, adding that his company will differentiate itself in the area by offer more innovations and unique perspectives of business.

Source: WCCFTech