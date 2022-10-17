Inter guarantees a spot in the Libertadores by the projection of the Statistical Spy and goes to 2.71% of title chances | statistical spy

After Palmeiras, Espião Statístico’s projection assured another team in Libertadores 2023. Internacional got a victory away from home against Botafogo and has 100% chances of finishing at least in the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. With that, the colorada team was only one season out of the main South American competition, as it participated in 2021 and fell in the round of 16 against Olimpia, from Paraguay.

Flamengo came very close to also securing their spot in Libertadores through the Brasileirão, rising from 86.6% chances of G-6 to 98%. The same happened with Fluminense, which rose from 78.2% to 93.4%. Corinthians, who had this weekend’s game against Goiás postponed, saw their chances decrease from 94.5% to 73.8%, but a victory in this match could change the scenario.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed all shots recorded by Espião Statístico in 3,736 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the expectation of goal (xG ), internationally consolidated metric. The data helps to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each game to be played, which results in the percentages in the table below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

Chances of going to Libertadores Club Odds of G-4 Odds of G-6 palm trees 100% 100% International 98.3% 100% Flamengo 81.9% 98.0% Fluminense 60.9% 93.4% Corinthians 28.9% 73.8% Atlético-MG 16.6% 65.4% Atletico-PR 12.9% 56.2% Strength 0.2% 4.5% America-MG 0.2% 3.5% Sao Paulo 0.1% 2.9% Botafogo 0% 1.0% saints 0% 0.7% Bragantino 0% 0.5% Goiás 0% 0.1%

There is no reason to stop Palmeiras’ countdown to their 11th Brazilian title even with the disappointing draw against São Paulo. Title odds went from 98.35% to 97.17%. Internacional closed their gap to eight points and went from a 1.57% chance of being champion to 2.71%, while Flamengo and Fluminense maintained minimal percentages thanks to their good performance in the 32nd round.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 97.17% International 2.71% Flamengo 0.10% Fluminense 0.02%

Avaí was run over by Fluminense and saw its chances of continuing in Serie A drop from 5.3% to 3.5% and is six points behind the first team outside the relegation zone and, with the leader Palmeiras ahead in the next round , your chances of an immediate recovery diminish even further. With draws in the round, Juventude, Atlético-GO and Cuiabá remain among the most threatened to integrate Serie B in the 2023 season.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% International 100% Flamengo 100% Fluminense 100% Corinthians 100% Atlético-MG 100% Atletico-PR 100% Strength 100% America-MG 100% Sao Paulo 99.9% Botafogo 99.9% saints 99.9% Bragantino 99.7% Goiás 96.5% Ceará 77.5% coritiba 66.6% cuiabá 39.8% Atlético-GO 16.6% Hawaii 3.5% Youth 0.02%

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the analysis of data that has as a reference the shots recorded by the Statistical Spy in 3,728 Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances of teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance of clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.