Inter performances: Braian Romero enters, scores the winning goal and stands out against Botafogo | International

Inter beat Botafogo 1-0 on Sunday night. The goal of the match was scored by Braian Romero, who had just entered the field and scored for the first time with the colored shirt. Check out the highlights and notes of each one.

Brian Romero

Finally, the striker’s first goal came out. The Argentine came on in the 18th minute in place of Alemão. Three minutes later, at the first opportunity, he saved. Shirt 9 took the rebound on Edenilson’s kick and overcame Gatito Fernández. Grade: 7.0

Taison

He entered Wanderson’s spot and showed a disposition he had not been able to for a long time. He ran, dribbled and organized Inter to overcome Botafogo’s defensive system- Note: 6.5

vitão

He maintained the standard of performances he has presented throughout the Brasileirão. The defender won over and under Botafogo’s front men and was fundamental to confirm the colorado’s solidity. Note: 6.5

Check out Inter’s notes:

Keiller [GOL]: 6.0

busts [LAD]: 6.0

Rodrigo Moledo [ZAG]: 6.0

vitão [ZAG]: 6.5

René [LAE]: 6.5

Johnny [VOL]: 6.0

(Lisier [VOL]: 6.0)

Edenilson [VOL]: 5.5

(Lucas Ramos [MEI]: no grade)

Carlos de Pena [MEI]: 6.0

Alan Patrick [MEI]: 6.0

(David [ATA]: 6.0)

Wanderson [ATA]: 6.0

(Taison [ATA]: 6.5)

German [ATA]: 6.0

(Braian Romero [ATA]: 7.0)

1 of 1 Romero scored Inter’s goal at Nilton Santos — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF Romero scored Inter’s goal at Nilton Santos — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Click here and become a member

🎧 Listen to the ge Inter podcast 🎧