Internacional beats Botafogo, which loses its chance to enter the G8 of the Brasileirão

O Botafogo disappointed fans at home again. Internacional beat Alvinegro 1-0 at Nilton Santos Stadium on Sunday night, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Braian Romero scored the goal of the match.

+ Mathematician reveals score for Botafogo to qualify for Libertadores



The result took Botafogo the chance to enter the G8 of the Brasileirão. Alvinegro is stationed at 43 points and occupies 10th place in the table. Internacional, with 60, is the runner-up. See the classification of the Brazilian Championship!

The teams return to the lawns next Sunday. At 16:00, Botafogo has the classic against Fluminense at Maracanã. At 18:00, Internacional will measure forces with Coritiba at Couto Pereira.

BOTAFOGO TO ATTACK!

Pushed by the crowd, Botafogo started the match under pressure, bothering Internacional’s departure from the ball. The first minutes were of Glorioso on top, giving little space for the rival to create.

It was precisely in a situation like this that Eduardo stole the ball at the entrance of the area. Even free, the midfielder kicked Glorioso’s best chance in the first half.

GERMAN IS DANGER

Mano Menezes’ team was, little by little, entering the game. Alemão offered more danger to Botafogo and it was precisely from his feet that the chances of more danger came: the first was when he turned inside the area and finished close to the crossbar.

The second was an individual play, but the forward’s strong cross did not find any teammates inside the area. Despite the efforts of the teams, the game was zero for the break.

COACH FINGER!

The game lost intensity at the beginning of the second half. The coaches made changes to the teams at the beginning of the stage. But Mano Menezes was the happiest.

The Inter captain moved wholesale and saw precisely one of the novelties to score. After confusion in Botafogo’s defense, Braian Romero was opportunistic and put it in the back of the net in the first touch of the ball in the game.

KEILLER SHINE!

Botafogo soon went on the attack after Inter’s goal. With the entries of Jeffinho, Matheus Nascimento and Luís Henrique, the team was configured more offensively, but stopped at Keiller. The Colorado goalkeeper made at least two great saves.

There was even an attempt at pressure at the end by Glorioso, but who left Nilton Santos smiling in the end were the Colorados.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 1 INTERNATIONAL

place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/Time: 10/16/2022, at 18:00

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa – SC)

auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa – SC) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Lawn: Good

​audience and income: 24,445 gifts / BRL 684,510.00

​yellow cards: Tchê Tchê, Gustavo Sauer and Daniel Borges (BOT); Rodrigo Moledo, Johnny, David, Taison and Liziero (INT)

​red cards: there was not

goals: Braian Romero, at 22’/2nd (0-1)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Adryelson (Gustavo Sauer 42’/2ºT), Philipe Sampaio, Fernando Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Danilo Barbosa (Matheus Nascimento 28’/2ºT), Eduardo; Júnior Santos (Luís Henrique 28’/2ºT), Tiquinho Soares, Victor Sá (Jeffinho 11’/2ºT). Coach: Luis Castro.

INTERNATIONAL: Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Rodrigo Moledo, Renê; Edenílson, Johnny (Liziero 19’/2ºT), Carlos De Pena; Alan Patrick (David 25’/T 2), Alemão (Romero 19’/T 2), Wanderson (Taison 19’/T 2). Coach: Mano Menezes.