Investigated by the Federal Police, Sheik dos Bitcoins moved around R$4 billion in Brazil alone | Fantastic

An investment with a quick return and high profits. Believing in this promise, at least 15,000 people lost all the money they gave to a man who became known as the Bitcoin Sheik. According to the Federal Police, his company only served to disguise a financial pyramid scheme. And also to afford a life of luxury: mansion facing the sea, imported cars and even private plane trips.

Francisley Valdevino da Silva, 37, became known as the Bitcoin Sheik because he offered high profits to anyone who invested in digital currencies in his companies. But, according to the PF, the promise was nothing more than a lie to deceive people.

“There is no record that the values ​​entered and trading, investment, cryptocurrency operations were carried out. This reinforces evidence that confirms the practice of this fraud, that he did not invest the victims’ money”, says delegate Filipe Hille Pace.

The investigation began after the US Department of Homeland Security asked the Brazilian Federal Police for information about Francisley. He is suspected of committing financial crimes on American soil and in countries in the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Since the beginning of this year, when the investigations began, the PF discovered that Francisley also claimed victims in Brazil. Last week, he was the target of an operation that fulfilled 20 search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the Bitcoin Sheik, in four states.

On the list of people who claim to be victims are some famous ones, such as Xuxa Meneghel’s daughter, Sasha, and her husband, singer João Figueiredo. The couple filed a lawsuit against Francisley, claiming that lost more than BRL 1.2 million. For Sasha and João’s lawyers, the investigated acted in bad faith.

In last week’s operation, federal police and IRS agents seized watches, jewelry, luxury cars and money in a mansion on the coast of Santa Catarina used by Francisley. On the property, valued at R$ 63 million, wines were also seized that cost more than R$ 5,000 a bottle.

The police say that Francisley moved, in Brazil alone, about R$4 billion, and more than R$300 million is withheld on his platforms. The businessman, who responds to the process in freedom, denies that he has carried out a coup.

Francisley’s operations resemble one of the biggest cryptocurrency scams ever recorded in Brazil. O Fantastic showed, in August of last year, how it acted Glaidson Acacio dos Santos, the Pharaoh of Bitcoins. The police discovered that he moved more than R$38 billion in financial pyramids using bitcoina digital currency. He was arrested and denounced by the Public Ministry for money laundering, criminal association, misrepresentation and use of false documents.

