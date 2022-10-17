Invincibility and safety: Fabrício Bruno and Pablo still haven’t lost playing together for Flamengo | Flamengo

Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-MG brings out the strength of the Rio squad, including in defense. If before the sector was questioned, Dorival Júnior found a safe alternative in the midst of the tight schedule: Fabrício Bruno and Pablo.

The duo assumed defensive responsibility, especially in the Brasileirão. Together, the defenders are undefeated on the field: 10 games and 10 wins. There were only five goals conceded in the period – never more than one in the same match.

Against Atlético-MG, Fabrício Bruno and Pablo closed the fifth match without conceding a goal. São Paulo, Athletico (twice) and Botafogo were the other teams that could not overcome the chemistry of the duo.

Fabricio Bruno and Pablo Games Championship Avai 1 x 2 Flamengo Brazilian championship Flamengo 4 x 1 Atletico-GO Brazilian championship Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo Brazilian championship Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico Brazilian championship Athletico 0 x 1 Flamengo Brazil’s Cup Botafogo 0 x 1 Flamengo Brazilian championship Flamengo 2 x 1 Velez Sarsfield Liberators Flamengo 4 x 1 Bragantino Brazilian championship Flamengo 1 x 0 Atletico MG Brazilian championship

Consolidated in the performances for the Brasileirão, the defenders also took to the field against Vélez Sarsfield, for Libertadores. Against Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil, Pablo came in at the end and ended the match alongside his companion.

Dorival is primarily responsible for the strategy of having a team for the World Cups and a team for the Brasileirão. Even before the ball rolled against Atlético, the coach praised the team that would go to the field.

– With this formation we left very few points behind. It is a training that has given us a lot of confidence.

Fabricio Bruno and Pablo Retrospect Games 10 wins 10 goals scored 24 goals conceded 5

Following the coach’s prophecy, Flamengo secured the victory, reached 55 points and took the third position in the table. After the result, Dorival reinforced the strength of the squad, especially in the midst of defensive options.

– I think we have shown it in every match: physically the team gives a very good response. Both the team that plays on Sunday and the team that plays on Wednesday. We feel the strength of the squad, the delivery that exists. Demonstration of companionship. Everyone is taken advantage of,” he said, before continuing:

– We have five high-level defenders, who give us security. Fabrício and Pablo’s own sequence of games was fundamental for them to develop. It had already happened with Leo and David. All that’s left is Rodrigo’s expectations, I don’t even need to say, you have an idea of ​​the qualities he has and how important it would be to have him at his best level. There’s a history in Flamengo and it has to be respected – he concluded.

Now, Fabrício Bruno and Pablo return to the bench and watch Flamengo return to the field with the ‘Team of Cups’. The match against Corinthians is scheduled for 21:45, on Wednesday, at Maracanã.

