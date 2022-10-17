IRS auctions iPhones for less than BRL 1000

On October 20, the Federal Revenue will carry out the auction of seized or abandoned items, with prices below those practiced by the market. Among the products, an iPhone 11 will be offered, with an initial bid of R$ 850. Other electronic devices will be auctioned.

Proposals can be sent from October 10th to October 19th, until 6 pm. For Apple lovers, there are also smartwatch options, the famous watches, for up to R$3,000.

Federal Revenue Auction: how to participate?

Those interested in participating in the auction can schedule a visit to the stock locations, located in São Paulo, through the telephone of each location, in order to check the products in person. The details of the locations are included in the notice. Offers, however, must be made through the website itself.

In addition, all information and details about the products on auction are available on the Federal Revenue platform.

Federal Revenue Auction Products

There are several products of different orders available for auction. There are options such as watches, cell phones, electronic devices, books, clothing items, accessories, computer items, among many others.

In all, there are 5 pages with product options, with 90 lots.

iPhone price at the IRS auction

One of the items that has drawn attention is precisely the iPhone 11, with initial bids of R$ 850, a value well below the market.

Currently, Apple cell phones have one of the highest prices for cell phones in Brazil.

An iPhone 11, to give you an idea, costs more than R$ 3 thousand in traditional stores.

Federal Revenue Auction Notices

Interested parties who are unable to participate in this upcoming auction need not worry. The IRS holds auctions frequently and all upcoming dates can be consulted on the website.

The platform also offers information such as location, bids, open auctions and the list of products offered.

For each auction, a public notice is published with all this information.

