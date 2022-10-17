It is a feature capable of synchronizing devices and TVs connected via the HDMI port

With technological advances, VGA cables (responsible for transmitting images) were replaced by HDMI, that is, cables that have the function of transmitting better quality images and sound. Over the years, most televisions, video games and other devices have an HDMI input, becoming a standard. There are some resources, however, that are still little explored by users of these technologies. Find out what it is’CEC‘, one of those features that are becoming popular among consumers.

Discover more about the CEC function

CEC stands for “Consumer Electronics Control” and, as the name suggests, it manages to control electronics, especially computers and video games, so that they synchronize and communicate with each other. For this, the only requirement is that they are connected to the HDMI ports.

When this happens, functions such as volume and image quality undergo impressive optimization. In addition, it is possible to mirror images that previously could not be seen on larger screens, for example, in a less bureaucratic way. Find out more below:

What would be an example of using CEC?

Let’s say you need to connect a notebook to your television in order to expand your screen image. For that, you would need to go through a long setup process for the HDMI port. However, if you use CEC, the process will be much simpler: Just by connecting the two devices, the image will be automatically mirrored.

And is the remote control any use?

You may wonder: If I connect the notebook and the computer via an HDMI cable, all commands must be done by the Notebook. Right? Not necessarily. The remote control can be used, as it can synchronize volume, sound and perform simple functions such as on and off. For this, the CEC uses a universal code for various electronics, even if they are from different brands.

Where can I find the electronics control center?

Each brand has a specific name for the CEC. In the case of Samsung, you can locate the CEC under the name Anynet+. For Sony, the name is Bravia Link, Bravia Sync and Control for HDMI. As for the manufacturer LG, the name given is SimpLink. We recommend evaluating, if you want to buy a new model of television, whether CEC is available.