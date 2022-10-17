“It will rise, but it will suffer”; check out Renato’s evaluation after a tie between Grêmio and Bahia

Grêmio faced Bahia, on Sunday afternoon (16), at the Arena, and the match ended in a draw by the score of 1 to 1. In a game valid for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship of Serie B.

With the result, Tricolor Gaúcho remained in the runner-up of the competition with 58 points conquered. In a press conference after the match, coach Renato Portaluppi said that the team will go up.

Renato said that Grêmio rises, but will suffer

The Grêmio team started the match well, but failed to open the scoring. Bahia finished only once in the first half and took the lead at halftime. In the second stage, Thiago Santos left everything the same in the match. Renato stated that the Immortal will rise, but will suffer to gain access.

“I spoke when I arrived. Grêmio will rise, but will suffer. We could go up now, I agree. We will suffer more, but in the end the marriage will come out”, said the commander.

Tricolor’s next appointment

In the next round, Grêmio will face Náutico, on Sunday (23), at 4 pm. The Grêmio team needs to win the positive result away from home so as not to get complicated in the table. Timbu is in the bottom of the competition with 30 points and will be able to enter the field already relegated to Series C.