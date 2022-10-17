“It’s not easy to be the…”; Abel breaks silence on Endrick and sends the real about striker to Palmeiras fans

Abel analyzed the opportunities that the player has been receiving and opened the game about him having more space

After drawing 0-0 with São Paulo, the palm trees returns to the field next Saturday night (22), at 9 pm, at home, against Avaí, for the 33rd round of Serie A. verdão leads the tournament with 68 points and has an 8 advantage over the second place, Internacional.

After the classic, coach Abel Ferreira commented on the young forward Endrick, who gained minutes in the match. The palmeirense jewel has been gaining ground, as the fans have been asking for, won praise from the Portuguese commander.

“Let’s give time to time. When the team needs him and it’s time to take advantage of his characteristics, he will play. Palmeiras is lucky to be able to count on a boy with such ability and quality. We are here to help you grow. It will come in as it was today, naturally”highlighted.

But, the Alviverde Paulista coach insisted on reinforcing that it is necessary to have patience, caution and care with the youngster. He made it clear that the demands are great and that athletes have to deal with this pressure and that for the younger ones this is more difficult.

“The nine here has a lot of weight, it’s not easy to be the nine in this team. It’s not a new thing, it’s historical. Players have to learn to deal with this pressure and adapt to playing in this stadium, on this pitch and with this demand. Here, before triumphing, the players were crushed. But they have the resilience to carry on.”closed.