Join the trend and cut your hair like a princess…

The proof that a trend is a trend is when it is everywhere.

This is precisely what is happening with the hime cut haircut, which has been trending since 2021 and has gained more and more expression through TikTok. However, this is a cut with a history of thousands of years.

“The Hime, or princess cut, is named after the noble women who originally wore this style and was popularized during the Heian period of Japanese history, from 794 to 1185,” explains hair historian Rachael Gibson, to “W Magazine”.

This cut was made to the princesses of Japan in the Binsogi ceremony, which celebrated the arrival of these Japanese nobles to adulthood (16 years). The tradition became fashionable in the 1970s, when Japanese pop singer Megumi Asaoka popularized the hime cut and made it her trademark. Over time, it has also been associated with anime characters.

But after all, what is the hime cut? It consists of a straight cut close to the cheekbones or in the chin area, keeping the rest of the hair longer, smooth, giving the look a more rebellious style.

Nicole Kidman was one of the last celebrities to adopt the hime cut, but this cut has also outlined the face of Taylor Swift and Prada models at the fashion house’s Spring 2021 show.

Aside from celebrities, TikTok users have shown how well this trend suits them.

The cut of Japanese princesses has never been so in and is a good bet for those who want a new look, but without making a cut too radical, since the hime cut keeps part of the original length and leaves a kind of very versatile side fringe. to take a chance on hairstyles.