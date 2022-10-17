Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett tease the music video for “Where We Started”

The music video for “Where We Started” should be released next Tuesday (18). The song was released on April 1st and is a collaboration between Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, but only now should it gain an audiovisual representation. The song is a pop ballad with country music elements.

READ MORE:

In the excerpt of the video released by the artists on social networks this Sunday (16), both appear in backdrops with fluttering blue and pink fabrics. While Katy is wearing a long pale dress, the musician appears in a denim ensemble.

world wait for us … until Tuesday for the premiere of the WHERE WE STARTED music video. YouTube watch page is live now! https://t.co/0tj7g3xCbg pic.twitter.com/QYr88zkBaC — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 17, 2022

Last week, perry and Rhett published images implying that would announce news soon. Fans were already expecting a music video for “Where We Started” was made public.

New album and world tour plans

Good news for KatyCats! Around the shows of his residency “Play” in Las Vegas, Katy Perry revealed that he has plans to start working on his new album and, who knows, even a new world tour. Have you thought?! In an interview with the program “The Drew Barrymore Show”the singer spoke about the novelty and her future projects on the afternoon of last Tuesday (13).

The subject came up when the pop star opened up to Drew Barrymore about the difference between your Personal life and the show she does on the Vegas stage, In the USA. “I think obviously there’s a personality on stage. And I save a lot of that energy to be on stage. Really love this show I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s the one that brings the most joy.”said.

Then, Katywho recently released the track “When I’m Gone”in partnership with alessolet it slip that I do intend to start developing his new work of unpublished. “I will probably do another album soon, write and tour the world after that, which will be great.”highlighted the star, voice of “Teenage Dream”.

“I don’t talk much offstage… I’m very, kind of an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. When I call it’s till 11 o’clock girl“, he joked.

While perry appears at his residence in Las Vegas, since December 2021, the new album would mark her sixth studio album, while also continuing as a judge on the musical reality show “American Idol”. The last star compact was “Smile”released in 2020.