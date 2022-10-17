Kiev center attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’ | Ukraine and Russia

Russian drones hit buildings near a central railway station in Kiev during an attack early on Monday that caused several fires and damaged residential blocks.
Vitali Klitschko, the city’s mayor, said one person had died, exactly a week after Russian missiles struck Kiev in the morning in the heaviest attack on the Ukrainian capital since the early days of Russia’s invasion.
A Reuters reporter saw pieces of a drone used in the attack that bore the words: “For Belgorod”.
Building on fire after Russian attacks in the city of Kiev on October 17, 2022 — Photo: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border, has accused Ukrainian forces of repeatedly bombing the region. At the time, gunmen killed 11 people at a military training camp in the Belgorod region on Saturday.
Kiev’s city administration said after the first wave of blasts that “critical infrastructure” was under attack.
The Shevchenkivskyi district, a bustling hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, had also been hit a week earlier.
Ukrainian forces mobilized on the streets of Kiev on October 17, 2022 — Photo: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS
Members of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky’s committee said the attack was carried out by kamikaze drones.
Ukraine has reported a series of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
Russia denies attacking civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.