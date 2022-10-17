Killing Eve star earns the title of the world’s most perfect face

the star of the series Killing Eve, Jodie Comerwas considered the woman with the most perfect face in the world, according to an evaluation by the doctor and plastic surgeon Julian de Silva.

The 26-year-old British actress competed with famous women like Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Zendaya. The conclusion was reached after a “scientific” analysis carried out by the Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeryin the United States.

The surgeon gave an interview to the British newspaper The Sun, telling more details about the experiment.

The contest is known as Most Beautiful Woman in the World and Jodie Comer was 94.52% accurate under the Golden Ratio of Phi Beauty. The first place previously belonged to Bella Hadid.

In the assessment, experts calculated the perfect face shape, including the size and position of her lips, nose, chin and jaw line – with Jodie’s features most closely matching the ideal proportion.

“Jodie Comer is the winner. She had the highest overall reading for nose and lip placement, with a score of 98.7%, which is just 1.3% far from perfect shape. The only element she was bested for was her eyebrows, which achieved an average score of 88%,” explained the doctor.

Rating of the most perfect face in the world is based on a scale of physical beauty designed in Ancient Greece

The doctor explains that the technique is based on beauty in Ancient Greece and the mathematical calculation makes use of the algebraic constant known as the Golden Ratio.

“Zendaya came in second and easily topped the scores for lips with a mark of 99.5% and her forehead with 98%. Bella Hadid was third, achieving the maximum score for eye and chin position. Beyoncé came in fourth, scoring the highest marks for face shape (99.6%) and getting very high scores for the eyes, brow area and lips.

The evaluation is also made for men and the men’s list includes actors Robert Pattinson, Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

