List of injured before the Cup grows with ex-Atltico and ex-America

photo: Daniel Leal/AFP Striker Richarlison lying on the lawn feeling injured

The list of injured players on the eve of the World Cup increased last weekend with names that have passed through Minas Gerais football (see gallery below): defender Bremer, ex-Atltico and currently at Juventus, and striker Richarlison, ex- America and who defends Tottenham. Luckily, the duo should recover in time for the Qatar World Cup.

Players who were injured on the eve of the World Cup Paulo Pogba (France) – Juventus player suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. He is in debt for the Cup but there is an expectation that he can play again this month. – photo: Franck Fife/AFP N’Golo Kant (France) – Midfielder has been out of Chelsea’s games since August, when he suffered a hamstring injury. He recently re-injured himself during the recovery process. According to the newspaper L’Equipe, he is out of the World Cup. – photo: Franck Fife/AFP Guilherme Arana (Brazil) – Atltico’s left-back had great chances of going to Qatar, but is out of the World Cup due to a serious multi-ligament injury to his left knee. – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Paulo Dybala (Argentina) – Roma forward was injured when he took a penalty in the victory over Lecce last Sunday (9/10). He had a problem with his left thigh and the initial prediction of up to six weeks of recovery, which could make him miss the Cup. – photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP Robert Arboleda (Ecuador) – Defender from So Paulo suffered a serious ankle injury in June and had to undergo surgery. Hardly go to Qatar. – photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP Jess Corona (Mexico) – Ponta do Sevilla suffered a serious injury to his left fibula and tore ligaments in his ankle, underwent surgery and is out of the World Cup. – photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP Georgino Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – The midfielder suffered a serious injury to his right leg during training at Roma and could miss the Cup. – photo: John Thys/AFP Tarik Tissoudali (Morocco) – Forward for Gent, from Belgium, is out of the Cup after tearing his cruciate ligament in his knee in August. – photo: AFP Miles Robinson (USA) – Atlanta United defender tends to recover from his injury to the tendon of Achilles a few days before the start of the World Cup and, therefore, should miss the American team. – photo: David Berding/AFP Kyle Walker (England) – Defender suffered an injury to his left groin during the classic between Manchester City and Manchester United. He underwent surgery and should not play in the Cup. – photo: Paul Ellis/AFP Ronald Arajo (Uruguay) – Barcelona defender tore the adductor in the right thigh in a friendly, underwent surgery and very difficult to go to Qatar. – photo: Marcelo Hernndez/AFP Dani Olmo (Spain) – Leipzig forward, Spain’s first-choice player, injured his knee ligaments in September but did not need surgery. debt for the Cup. – photo: Lluis Gene/AFP Marco Reus (Germany) – Borussia Dortmund forward suffers, once again, from medical problems before a big competition. He suffered an ankle injury in September and has an uncertain presence in Qatar. – photo: Christof Stache/AFP Pepe (Portugal) – World Cup debt after suffering a left knee sprain and ligament injury in October. – photo: Patrcia de Melo Moreira/AFP Kalvin Phillips (England) – Suffered a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the last England call-up, but Manchester City’s prediction is that he will be ready for the Cup. – photo: Neil Hall/AFP Pedro Neto (Portugal) – Forward needs surgery due to an ankle ligament injury and not playing in the Cup. – photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP Raul Jimnez (Mxico) – Forward is in debt at the Cup due to pubalgia, from which he has been recovering since September. – photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP Bouna Sarr (Senegal) – Bayern’s right-back will not play in the Cup due to an injury to his right knee that forced him to undergo surgery. – photo: Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP Bremer (Brazil) – Former Atletico, the Juventus defender suffered a low-grade injury to his left thigh in the derby against Torino on 15 October. A recovery is expected in 20 days, which would give him chances to go to the Cup. – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Richarlison (Brazil) – Former America, the Tottenham forward suffered an injury to his left calf during the game against Everton on October 15th. Pombo coach Antonio Conte secured him at the Worlds. – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Reece James (England) – The Chelsea right-back suffered a knee injury in the match against Milan and will need two months to recover, which will take him out of the Cup. – photo: Justin Talles/AFP ngel Di Mara (Argentina) – The forward was injured in the match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, in the Champions League, with a problem in his right thigh. His presence at the World Cup is in doubt, but the expectation is that he will go to Qatar. – photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

This Saturday, Richarlison participated in the 2-0 victory over Everton, for the English Championship. During the match, he suffered a left calf injury and had to leave the stadium on crutches.

“It’s kind of hard to say because it’s close to a realization, of my dream (the World Cup). I’ve already suffered an injury like this, similar, but I hope it can heal as soon as possible. Last time, I was more or less at least two months (stopped), there at Everton”, he said, in tears, in an interview ESPN.



Pombo coach, Italian Antonio Conte reassured him. “I can confirm: the player is absolutely not at risk of not playing in the World Cup. The injury is not serious. I am happy for him”, explained the captain.

On the same day as Richarlison’s injury, Bremer injured the tendon in his left thigh during Juventus’ 1-0 victory over Turin in the Serie A classic.

According to Juve, the degree of injury was ‘low’. Bremer is expected to recover in 20 days, at the limit to be called up by the Brazilian Team for the World Cup. The Qatar Cup starts on November 20th and runs until December 18th.

Others injured

On the eve of the World Cup, several players slated to go to Qatar have been injured. The list includes other important names on the international stage, such as the Argentinian Dybala, the Dutch Wijnaldum, the German Reus, the Portuguese Pepe, the Spaniard Dani Olmo, the French Pogba and Kant and the English Reece James and Walker.

In Brazil, Atlético’s left-back Guilherme Arana is out. Defender Arboleda, from So Paulo and the Ecuadorian National Team, is unlikely to recover in time.