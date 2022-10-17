‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actress Abigail Breslin reveals she was a victim of domestic violence

Actress Abigail Breslin, 26, known for her role in the movie “Little Miss Sunshine”, took to Instagram to reveal that she was a victim of domestic violence by an old boyfriend.

In the report, the actress said that she dated the abuser for two years and that she often suffered physical and verbal aggression.

“I was in a very abusive relationship for about two years. It started off perfectly, I was so in love. The abuser then took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship turned violent,” she began.

The artist said that she covered the bruises with makeup as she didn’t want other people to notice what was happening to her. “In a way, I still cared about that person.”

“I felt so unworthy of anyone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt I deserved less than any dirt. I was sure there was something wrong with me, that I was a bitch, a problem, stupid, worthless, ridiculous, sensitive, irrational and unloved,” she said.





Finally, the actress compared her former toxic relationship with her current one with Ira Kunyansky, to whom she has been engaged since February. “I am now in a wonderful, healthy and happy relationship with my fiancé. My PTSD is much better now than it was for the first three years after the abuse I suffered. I still have nightmares but I am healing.”