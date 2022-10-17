Loffredo minimizes defeat to Inter: ‘Botafogo is already above expectations this year. If you have peace of mind, you will fight for Libertadores’

O Botafogo lost a game, but the dream of going to Libertadores did not end. This is the commentator’s opinion André Loffredowho analyzed the 1-0 defeat by Alvinegra to Internationalon the program “Bom Dia Rio”, on TV Globo, this Monday.

– It was a little frustrating. He had the opportunity to get among the first, he came in a good sequence, he couldn’t impose himself against Inter, even because Inter is in second place. Botafogo got off to a good start, complaining about a division in the area with Eduardo, but it seemed like a normal move, a normal dispute. But Inter was getting it right, it’s a very well managed team by Mano Menezes, who was developing a superior football until reaching Romero’s goal and putting Botafogo in a difficult situation – explained Loffredo.

In addition to highlighting the quality of the opponent, Loffredo recalled that Botafogo also improved and is in a position to seek a spot in Libertadores.

– The team evolved during the championship. The game of the first round was sensational, it got the turnaround, this time it didn’t happen. They were completely different teams, this one is much better, but it couldn’t win. They won away, lost at home, remained stationary in the standings, but we have to take into account that Inter are the only ones to claim a title with Palmeiras. Botafogo lost to a team that has a good level. If he continues the way he is, having peace of mind, he will arrive in the last rounds fighting for Libertadores. Yes. Being the G-8 can make the way easier, but this year is already above expectations – he added.