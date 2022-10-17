Lula quotes military president and makes Bolsonaro ‘smile’







Lula and Bolsonaro during debate this Sunday night Photograph:

Presidential candidate Lula (PT) stated during tonight’s debate that “perhaps” his government (2003-2010) has done only less infrastructure works than Ernesto Geisel’s military government (1974-1979). The statement even drew a discreet smile from the current president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“In our government, we implemented the greatest infrastructure policy. And with that we generated many jobs with a formal contract (…) Maybe it just did less than the Geisel government”, he said.

Ernesto Geisel’s administration suffered from the end of the “economic miracle” and also from the oil crisis, in addition to rising inflation and foreign debt.

To face this situation, the 2nd National Development Plan was prepared, in which the National Development Program was established, with the creation of the National Alcohol Program.

During the Geisel administration, construction began on the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant, in partnership with Paraguay, a cooperation agreement was signed with Bolivia for the purchase of gas and a nuclear agreement with West Germany.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!