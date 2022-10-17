Maeve has a reduced role in season 4, reveals Emma Mackey

At the end of Sex Education season 3, Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, won a scholarship to study in the USA.

Due to the events of the third season, the fourth phase of sex education will feature several changes, such as the departure of actresses such as Simone Ashley (Olivia Hanan), Patricia Allison (Hello), Tanya Reynolds (lily) and Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar). Furthermore, Emma Mackeyinterpreter of Maevewill have a reduced role in the fourth year of the original production Netflix.

However, the reduced share of Mackey makes sense given the third season, in which Maeve received a scholarship to study in the United States. As sex education set in England, it makes sense that the character doesn’t appear so much in the sequel.

+++READ MORE: Sex Education: Site reveals season 4 plot details; Look

During an interview with Radio Timesthe actress talked about what fans and audiences can expect from Maeve in the fourth season of the series. “It feels very familiar! And it’s a little more sporadic because we have more character. So there’s… I’m not on the show consistently,” she stated. “But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back.”

Yes, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I don’t know either. I’m also finding out as we go along so it will be fun!

sex education: Maeve and Otis appear in new images of the fourth season

Netflix has released footage from the fourth season of sex education this Friday, 19th and the lineup of Dan Levy, in Schitt’s Creek, in the series’ cast. Levy it will be Thomastutor of Maeve at his new college, according to information from the The Hollywood Reporter.

+++READ MORE: Emma Mackey, from Sex Education, wants to ‘overcome’ comparisons with Margot Robbie

The new season will also feature Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua. Their characters have yet to be revealed. See the images below: