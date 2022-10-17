Manchester United’s Greenwood will be detained for another month, says newspaper | english football

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood will spend at least a month in jail for breaching bail conditions imposed in the event he is accused of rape and assault on an ex-girlfriend . According to several English media outlets, the 21-year-old player was denied bail again and will have to be detained until the next court hearing, scheduled for November 21.

Manchester United’s Greenwood arrested again

1 of 1 Mason Greenwood’s parents outside the courthouse in Manchester — Photo: AFP Mason Greenwood’s parents outside the courthouse in Manchester (Photo: AFP)

Greenwood was at the Manchester Magistrates Court this Monday and made a new request for bail to be able to respond to the process in freedom. However, the Justice did not give in to the request, causing him to remain in prison after having violated the order not to make contact with Harriet Robson, who opened the case against the athlete.

Harriet was also in court on Monday, and saw the judge adjourn the trial of the case, which will follow on November 21.

Mason Greenwood was arrested in late January, accused by model and ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson of assault and sexual assault. He was interrogated for two days and then released after posting bail.

However, he allegedly violated the conditions by trying to contact the victim last Saturday. So he was detained once more, after the accusation reached Manchester Police.

“The prosecution has authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior and assault, causing actual bodily harm,” police said in a statement.