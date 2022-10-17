Mané won the Socrates Prize; check award winners

This afternoon (17), the Golden Ball award was held in France, promoted by France Football magazine. Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper of the season.

The Real Madrid archer was one of the great names of the merengue club in winning the last Champions League, including in the final against Liverpool.

The Belgian disputed the Yashin Trophy with the Brazilians Ederson, from Manchester City, and Alisson, from Liverpool, and Mendy, from Chelsea, and Maignan from Milan.

Goalkeeper order:

Courtois (Real Madrid) Allison (Liverpool) Ederson (Manchester City) Mendy (Chelsea) Maignan (Milan)

Socrates Award – Sadio Mané

This edition was the debut of the ‘Socrates Award’, which is reserved for players involved in social causes.

The big winner of this trophy was the Senegalese Sadio Mané. “Sometimes it’s very difficult, but I do what I can for my people, to make things better,” he said.

The name of Socrates, who died in 2011, was chosen by the France football because of the steering wheel’s involvement in the ‘Corinthian Democracy’ that had the fight for the end of the military dictatorship in Brazil as one of the main banners.

“Socrates has always believed in the mobilizing and transforming power of sport to make society more egalitarian. He demonstrated this as a player through his struggle for the redemocratization of Brazil during the revolutionary experience of Corinthian democracy. Eleven years after his death, he remains the symbol of the champion committed to a fairer world”, said Raí when he heard about the creation of the award.

Kopa Trophy – Gavi

The 18-year-old Barcelona player won the award intended for the best under-21 player in Europe.

“I am proud to receive this award. I want to thank my family, Barcelona, ​​teammates. And all the coaches who gave me the opportunity to play. Thanks to that I am here. Thank you all”, he said when receiving the trophy.

The Kopa Trophy stays with the Catalan club for the second year in a row. Before Pedri (2021), they had beaten De Ligt (2019) and Mbappé (2018).

The list of the 20 best athletes this season was completely dominated by European players and did not include any South American player, something unusual in the history of the award.

Gerd Müller – Lewandowski Trophy

The top scorer of the season was Robert Lewandowski, who scored 51 goals in the year.

“I’m very happy to be here and very proud too. Not only for receiving this trophy, but for the name of it. Gerd was a huge inspiration to me. Even before the season, I wanted to be close to him, to break some records. it was a huge challenge. I know what that means. Not just for the football he played, but for the person he was as well. Very emotional,” said Lewa.

This was another change in the awards was the inclusion of the name of Gerd Müller in the trophy presented to the top scorer of the year. The German striker, who died last year at the age of 75, won the Ballon d’Or in 1970.

Other event prizes

Golden Ball – Alexia Putellas

The Barcelona player won the award for the second year in a row.

“I’m very happy to be back here. A year ago, when we managed to win the first prize, I set out to try to improve this year to be able to be of service to the team and having this reward is something I’m very proud of. It would be possible. I really appreciate their presence, being their companion. I would also like to thank the technical staff, who make me better every day”, said Putellas.

Club of the Year – Manchester City

Manchester City took the trophy for best club of the season. The English team won the Premier League in 2021/22, scored 99 goals in the year and the team had five names in the top 30 players, in addition to Lucy Bronze in the women’s.

To receive the award, Manchester City officials took the stage accompanied by Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne.

“I’ve been with the team for eight years. It’s become a family and a philosophy of bringing people together. Trying to play the right way, inspiring kids to play like that. It’s been really exciting. team,” said De Bruyne.

Golden Ball – Karim Benzema

Unsurprisingly, the Real Madrid player won the award for the first time.

The French ace was one of the great names of the merengue club in the season in which the team won the Champions League and the Spanish Championship.

“Thank you so much. Seeing this here in front of me is a pride. I’m remembering when I was little. All the work I never gave up. It was a childhood dream. I grew up with that in my head and I was motivated with two examples in life. Zidane and Ronaldo. A lot of work, don’t give up anything. Always train more and always keep the dream in your head. Anything is possible”, said Benzema.