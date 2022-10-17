Mano Menezes values ​​Inter’s victory: ‘It’s always very difficult to play here. Botafogo has grown a lot, one hour it will be fine at home’

technician of International, Bro Menezes greatly appreciated the 1-0 victory over Botafogothis Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the Brazilian championship. He praised the quality of the alvinegro team, which strengthened during the competition.

– It is with great happiness that we play a game here and take a victory to Porto Alegre. It’s always very difficult to play here, Botafogo has grown a lot, although they had a little difficulty getting the result at home. Away from home it produces well, an hour at home will also happen – believes Mano Menezes, who expected Gabriel Pires as a starter and changed his strategy during the match.

– We think about the game within what has been our idea, taking care of the opponent, but not neglecting ourselves. It wouldn’t do to come just to defend yourself, because that usually ends badly. We have a team capable of playing. We suffered a little in the beginning because we were farther away, then we got closer, brought Edenilson on the inside and put Alemão a little to the right, to win a player in the middle and build more standing up. We started to create attacking plays, we came back better in the second, scored and managed to sustain it until the end – he completed, in a press conference.

Botafogo, with the defeat, was in tenth position, while Internacional is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão.