Mansion that belonged to Frank Sinatra is announced on the market for R$ 68 million | famous houses

The mansion that belonged to singer Frank Sinatra was put up for sale for US$ 12.8 million, which corresponds to about R$ 68 million at the current price – it had already been announced in 2021 for almost double the value. Located in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, the residence has also been a filming location for famous audiovisual works, such as the movie dreamgirls (2006) and the series Mad Men (2007).
One of the rooms in the residence — Photo: Disclosure
+ Rômulo Estrela shows the external area of the house and its size is impressive: ‘What a pool!’
Living room overlooks the pool — Photo: Disclosure
Designed by the well-known American architect William Pereira, the mansion was completed in 1951, surprising with its futuristic design. With almost 620 m², the main house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as panoramic views of the city and nature. Its decor is based on marble floors, extensive windows, multicolored wood paneling, bar and fireplace covered in white bricks.
Mansion has extensive glass windows — Photo: Disclosure
+ Inside Lívia Andrade’s luxurious mansion surrounded by nature
Mansion was designed by the well-known American architect William Pereira — Photo: Disclosure
Mansion has marble floors — Photo: Disclosure
+ Ana Hickmann opens her spectacular mansion: “It’s the size of my dreams”
The property’s pool area — Photo: Disclosure
The property also has a secluded cabin, once inhabited by Marilyn Monroe, currently comprising a gym and spa. The outdoor area has a 15-meter pool and gourmet space.