Martinelli has “reporter moment” with David Braz and praises collective play in a goal in Fluminense’s victory | fluminense

Fluminense closed the victory over Avaí by 3 to 0, this Sunday, in Ressacada, with a beautiful goal from Martinelli. In the move, Arias appeared on the right and looked for Ganso at the edge of the area, shirt 10 gave a light-blocker, and the ball fell to Yago. Shirt 20 saw Arias invading the area diagonally and made the touch, and the Colombian rolled for the midfielder to dominate with the right, clean, change legs and send the ball to the back of the net (check out the best moments below) .

After the match, Martinelli praised the collective game and reinforced that the beauty of the goal is largely in the construction of the play.

– As you said, it was a great goal, the very collective play, everyone participated. Ganso participated without touching the ball, he makes a light trap and we enter with the backboard. The goal of the goal passed a lot through the collective, we were very close, as the teacher asks. We were happy and managed to score – said the player.

In addition to him, Yago Felipe was also free to appear in the attack. For Martinelli, it was a consequence of the more populated midfield. The midfielder also added that the team managed to put into practice the compaction that Diniz asks for so much.

– The team as a whole populated the middle a lot, end up having more freedom, one or the other, to get to the attack. The team played a great game today, they stayed together all the time, that was our purpose. We don’t concede goals, it’s another purpose of ours. We were effective. The team as a whole is to be congratulated.

Before the end of the press conference, an unusual question. David Braz “invaded” the room and asked who Martinelli would dedicate the goal to. The steering wheel not only answered, he returned the question, in a relaxed atmosphere. Check it out in the video below:

The result away from home was important for Fluminense to remain among the first placed teams in the Brasileirão. The victory made Tricolor overtake Corinthians, which had the match of the round suspended, and take fourth place, with 54 points. Avaí, on the other hand, remains in the runner-up position, with only 28 points.

Fluminense will only return to the field next Sunday, in a classic against Botafogo. The match will be at 16:00, at Maracanã.

