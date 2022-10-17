Marvel’s Midnight Suns must have a campaign longer than 50 hours

The executives also said that the time could change, according to each person’s playing style. However, there is not much difference from this average, even if you decide to move forward without taking on any additional challenges.

New details about the game’s main campaign Marvel’s Midnight Suns were revealed by developer Fireaxis Games, in a live held in recent days. According to producers Jake Solomon and Garth DeAngelis, the story will be over 50 hours long.

In addition, the studio confirmed that the game will feature a total of 45 missions in the main campaign. Testers aim for something between 70 and 80 hours to beat the game, in case you also prefer to enjoy additional content.

The RPG title will be focused on turn-based combat, with the aim of pleasing both enthusiasts of this type of product and lovers of Marvel comics. In the latest trailer, released earlier this October, the character introduced was the vampire hunter Blade. You can watch the video through the player below:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled for release on December 2nd of this year. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms – via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

