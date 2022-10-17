Meet the director who resurrected the careers of Mickey Rourke and Brendan Fraser

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is responsible for bringing actor Brendan Fraser back into the spotlight in the feature “The Whale” (“The Whale” in free translation). The star received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and was thrilled to win the Tribute Actor award at the Toronto International Film Festival. With that, Fraser accredits himself to one of the main candidates for the next Oscar.

Aronofsky is known for resurrecting the careers of other actors. In addition to being a director, he is also a screenwriter and producer, and has garnered critical acclaim, but at the same time generated controversy for his often surreal and disturbing films.

His directorial debut came in the surrealist psychological thriller “Pi” (1997). The low-budget, roughly $60,000 film starring Sean Gullette was sold to Artisan Entertainment for $1 million and grossed over $3 million; Aronofsky won the Directing Award at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival and an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

Aronofsky has made a career out of picking up established stars and playing with their personas. In “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), he reminded audiences of the power of Ellen Burstyn by presenting her as an elderly woman addicted to diet pills. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Hubert Selby, Jr., received positive reviews and received an Oscar nomination for the good performance of the protagonist. On the other hand, the work also generated controversy due to an explicit sex scene, and ended up being released unrated.

In “Black Swan” (2010), he explored the darker side of Natalie Portman, playing on her to play a relentlessly ambitious ballerina. This is Darren Aronofsky’s feature that received the most critical acclaim and many awards, being nominated for five 2011 Oscars in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director (Aronofsky), Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Actress (Natalie Portman), winning this one. last. The director received Golden Globe nominations and the US Directors Guild Award for Best Director.

Darren Aronofsky has shown a willingness to bet on talent that has been left out by the entertainment industry. After all, this is the same director who helped design Mickey Rourke’s return with “The Wrestler” (2006), though he dismisses comparisons between Rourke’s situation and Fraser’s.

“With Mickey, there was a lot of negative energy around him because of the middle finger he gave the industry,” Aronofsky told Variety. “Brendan was loved, but he just didn’t have that opportunity to show all those sides. It’s about getting the right role at the right time as an actor.”

With the latest “The Whale,” Aronofsky found an artist in Fraser who was eager to push himself physically and emotionally. After being sidelined for years, Brendan was prepared to remind Hollywood what they were missing.

To show this on screen, Aronofsky and Fraser committed to doing their best. “We wouldn’t walk out of a scene unless we were exhausted,” said the director. For the film, the actor had to wear a prosthetic suit while moving around the apartment he lives in in the film, always aided by a walker or wheelchair.

The actor’s transformation is impressive. An article from vanity fair reported that Fraser carried an extra weight ranging from 22 to 136 kg during filming. Also, the character is severely limited in mobility. As a result, several people were always on hand to help Fraser get up, sit down, lead him up the 70 steps between the studio and the makeup room. At the beginning of production, the star spent five to six hours in a makeup chair every day to become Charlie.

In “The Wale”, Fraser plays Charlie, an obese English teacher who teaches online courses and who has acquired the habit of binge eating after a heartbreak – something that is already taking its toll on health. Charlie lives the pain of losing the love of his life, his former student Alan, with whom he lived a relationship after leaving his wife and daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), who was then one year old. Now, he will seek to reconnect with his teenage daughter and make amends for his past mistakes.

“The Whale” is based on the novel of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who also writes the screenplay. In addition to Fraser and Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), the cast includes Hong Chau (“Watchmen”), Samantha Morton (“The Walking Dead”) and Ty Simpkins (“Jurassic World”).

Production by A24, the studio responsible for hits such as “Hereditary” (2018) and “Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time” (2022), “A Baleia” still does not have a premiere date in Brazilian cinemas.